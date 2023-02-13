The “tragic choices” of law.

As the judge of the laws clears human sacrifice as an ethically possible solution.

Yesterday evening, with the soul sister Manola Bozzelli, co-vice president of Arbitrium, we carefully probed the sentence n. 14, made by the Constitutional Court on 1.12.2022 when my attention was catalysed by the following passage: “This Court has always started from the awareness that there is a risk of an adverse event, even serious, with reference to vaccines and, even before, to all health treatments …. the decision to impose a certain health treatment pertains to the sphere of the legislator’s discretion, to be exercised in a non-unreasonable manner (judgment no. 118 of 1996). It was, in fact, specified that, “since such risk is not always avoidable, it is then that the individual and the collective dimension come into conflict” (judgment n. 118 of 1996)…the law that imposes the obligation of vaccination (…) deliberately carries out an assessment of the collective and individual interests in questionto the limit of what have been called “tragic choices” of law (…)” (judgment no. 118 of 1996).

Reading these sentences, I had the clear sensation of cold sweat and with shortness of breath (the soul sister felt it clearly too), I continued the examination of the cold and cynical words of those who should be the staunch defenders of our Constitutionup to this further step, which literally made me jump out of my chair: the conflict between the two dimensions can even lead to that “the pursuit of the interest in the health of the community, through health treatments, such as compulsory vaccinations, jeopardize the individual right to health, when such treatments involve, for the health of those who must undergo them, unintended consequences beyond the limit of the normally tolerable”…

“Beyond the limit of the normally tolerable….”

Even now those words continue to resonate in me: normal tolerability, those assumptions most recently provided for by ruling no. 5 of 2018 of the Constitutional Court presided over at the time by Marta Cartabia and which also act as a precursor to the decision of the Consulta of 1.12.2022 were swept away in a second: everything is tolerated, even the sacrifice of man, who got vaccinated to protect the community, and which perishes under the darts of scientism, branded 2.0. Because you must also know, dear readers, that the judge of the laws, hinged on the highest judicial bench by the politics of recent years and holding a sort of scepter in his hand, which looks like a club, he surgically outlined the reasons for the tragic choiceswhich the legislator is allowed where there is: “a health emergency with very peculiar features” (textually from page 16) “… the legislator must move along two main lines the assessment of the factual situation, that is, in the case under consideration, of the pandemic and the adequate consideration of the scientific findings available regarding the efficacy and safety of vaccines…”.

But we find the coup de theater of “supercazzola with scappellamento from behind”, where the Consulta insists on wanting to validate the concept of individual sacrifice and in the species of homo italicusbent on the interest of the community “ … in which the (individual) rights of others find consideration in the name of that “horizontal” solidarity, which binds each member of the community to the other members (judgment no. 288 of 2019). THE mandatory duties, borne by everyone, are in fact placed to safeguard the rights of others, which constitute the mirror of one’s own rights: it is up to the legislator to balance these subjective situations and this Court to ensure that the balancing has been carried out correctly ..”.

From the series: for the good of the community, the stepfather legislator compulsorily offers you therapynot without serious implications on your health and it also does so for your presumed well-being, for mine and for everyone’s… with the consent of the stepmother Consultawho in adoration of the “stepfather” legislator, endorses his every choice, even the “tragic one of law”!

I finished examining the pronunciation very late and I confess that I had trouble falling asleep, but I clearly remember the dream I had: I was in a Mexican museum, which I had actually visited many years ago and I observed the glass case, inside inside which lay the greatly reduced mummy of a young woman, who lived centuries and centuries ago, sacrificed to the lake monster (who was considered a god at the time) for the good of the local community.

In the dream, the mummy smiled at me and urged me to run away, his words were: “run away from the man who thinks he is a God”.

Lawyer Valeria Panetta