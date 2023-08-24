Individualism, why not? By Pier Aldo Rovatti – Mental Health Forum

Introduction by Loredana Di Adamo

Going back to rethinking subjectivity becomes essential in our contemporary world, increasingly impersonal and delocalized, in which it is very often difficult to be able to emerge in one’s own singularity without resorting to forms of protagonism and oppression, which – paradoxically – although sought after, do no more than to isolate even more, moving away from that essential sociality for self-realization which is instead functional for inhabiting the meaning of things in a shared way.

The world, mostly made up of non-places, or of spaces which lack the identity, relational and historical dimension, does not facilitate interpersonal relationships, frequently deprived of their value, for which the opportunity of one’s affirmation, in a dimension of reciprocity , seems today to be doomed to failure. The only road to follow becomes that of individualism, which certainly makes individuals more visible, but deprived of the possibility of emerging in their own singularity and in their own possibility of being-with others.

Through Pier Aldo Rovatti’s punctual and articulated reflection, the paradox of the existent unfolds in all its controversial topicality, as always wandering in search of meaning and yet far from finding a home, showing the immense fragility of a system that today it puts the individual in check, between the desire to get out of anonymity and the loss of sense of vulgar protagonism.

With this examination of his, Rovatti traces a further path to thinking, uniting the tools of anthropology with the gaze of the phenomenologist, thus bringing reasoning back to that steep and arduous terrain of lived experience in the ‘first person’, which – albeit demanding and longer – still allows you to return to the human path, and to engage in the reconstruction of a dimension of being-with others adequate to the existing.

With phenomenology, Rovatti effectively opens a viable passage into which to enter, to rethink subjectivity and relationships, not without the risk of failure, of which the greatest remains, in any case and always, that of falling back into individualism. Personal choice therefore becomes a responsibility, but also a warning and hope, for the recovery of that sense of man, today increasingly vanishing, which instead must be sought with the commitment and patience necessary for the existing, as a being-in-the-world who cares about his being.

In reading Rovatti’s article I thought how much harm the drift of individualism is doing to the relationship between the mental health operator and the user of the services, to that between operators and family members, and – last but not least – to the relationship between operators. The possibility of ‘being in the cure’ cannot exist in non-places, in virtual actions devoid of meaning, and above all it cannot happen in the absence of that dimension of authenticity of the encounter which is instead essential for support and reciprocity.

How much harm is the individualistic drift towards which we run relentlessly, in ignorance of the real needs of the person, and in the blindest ability to recognize the pain of the existent as one’s own pain, doing to our culture of care? That ‘you’ that we can ask, and to which we can listen and respond, I believe represents the only possibility of being there for the other, but also for ourselves, in that dimension of the encounter capable of restoring meaning to people, to their uniqueness, guaranteeing mutual respect, and not the overbearing oppression that today is rampant again in the care relationship. In our contemporaneity where the subject is increasingly deprived of his authenticity, of his ability to be himself and to be-with the other, rethinking the phenomenon of individualism becomes decisive.

Individualism, why not? by Pier Aldo Rovatti

from Minimum Ethics, 10 August 2023

Marc Augé, the well-known French scholar who recently passed away, had characterized with the expression “non-places” those situations of today’s daily life in which people meet without ever really meeting, such as stations, airports or subways: there there are no relationships but flows of individuals, therefore anonymity triumphs.

The discourse on digital practices, which now envelop the entire planet, in turn belongs to these non-places, although it is more complex and therefore less circumscribable, and it is no coincidence that we use the term “sites” here. Even the site is not an authentic place because our real places would be those in which we actually live together with others, we concretely socialize with other individual existences, without isolating ourselves, without fueling loneliness.

It is quite evident that loneliness is the risk that the contemporary world is running, perhaps even identifiable with the obscure disease that is corroding the life of each of us without a medicine capable of curing it. And yet we are paradoxically rowing towards the opposite shore and we travel the road of individualism every day, in the increasingly widespread belief that it is the right way to feel good in this very delocalized and anonymous world.

If we think about it for a moment, it will appear to us for what it is, that is, a clamorous paradox. On the one hand we would like to escape from anonymity by consolidating the value of the individual in an existence possibly as protagonists and therefore promoting the pronoun “I” above all other personal pronouns (the “you”, the “we”, but also the ” him” and “them”), making it an individualistic flag to be taken up at any time.

On the other hand, we detach ourselves from common sociability just when we should try to recognize the role it is losing, trying to loosen our desire to be the protagonist. It is clear that in this paradoxical game the choice to commit oneself to rediscovering the sociality and the sense of places that we are losing is the most tiring and least rewarding one, or at least not in the short term.

We, on the other hand, would like immediate results, we are in a hurry, we don’t want to wait for slow dynamics to worry us continuously. Therefore we register without too much hesitation in the register of individualists, even when we realize the risks we can run: the advantages seem much more promising and so we say to ourselves “why not?”. And indeed, to varying degrees, we are all becoming individualists, as we can easily verify.

As a practitioner of philosophical thought, more precisely in the guise of someone who recognizes the obvious merits of phenomenology for what it has taught us on the question of the “subject”, I would like to add an observation regarding the culture that promotes the importance of a thought “at first person”. The move to make seems to be a return to that “first-person subject” that we are almost always inclined to leave out in favor of ideas that do not reckon with such a return or step backwards.

Here we are then in a flashy and dangerous consequence, not so easy to avoid, namely that this means rewarding the “I” and with it opening the door to individualism. Quite the opposite, because here the process passes through a radical questioning of oneself, or at least as radical as possible, which allows us to clear the ground of any claim connected to the power (omnipotence?) of the ego.

I stop so as not to bore the reader. It is a question of destroying the self that we have built for ourselves with innumerable ideological claddings, trying to “suspend” its automatism, that is, it is a question of the exact opposite of a promotion of individualism. The discovery of the individual that each is in his own difference immediately leads us to the understanding that there is a bridge between the subject and intersubjectivity that we did not build and that leads us precisely towards that sociality that triumphant individualism would like to erase.

The exact opposite happens, namely that we can “return” to that subject that we are only if we manage to cross the set of subjects within which we live and which characterize us.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

