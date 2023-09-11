Home » Industrial production returns to negative in July, -2.1% on year
Health

Industrial production returns to negative in July, -2.1% on year

by admin

After two months of recovery, industrial production returns to negative. Istat estimates a decline of 0.7% in the seasonally adjusted index for July compared to June. In trend terms, the overall index, net of calendar effects, decreases by 2,1% (calendar working days were 21, as in July 2022). Thanks to the increases in industrial production in May and June, the average for the May-July period marks a production level increasing by 0.2% compared to the previous three months.

Istat observes that the monthly seasonally adjusted index grows on a cyclical basis only for energy (+3.7%); while it decreases for intermediate goods (-0.5%), for capital goods (-1.5%) and for consumer goods (-1.6%). On a trend level, however, among the main sectors only the capital goods sector is growing (+3.0%); However, consumer goods (-3.7%), energy (-4.0%) and intermediate goods (-4.5%) decreased. The only sectors of economic activity that show positive trend changes are the manufacturing of means of transport (+10.1%), the production of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations (+5.8%) and the manufacturing of computers and electronic products (+0.4%). The remaining sectors are all in decline; the largest ones are recorded in the wood, paper and printing industry (-12.3%), in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products (-10.8%) and in mining (-10.1% ). “After two months of economic growth, the seasonally adjusted index of industrial production recorded a decrease in July; this is spread to the main sectors, with the exclusion of energy. However, the overall economic trend on average over the last three months is slightly positive. In trend terms, net of calendar effects, the general index is decreasing. Looking at the main industrial groups, widespread declines are observed (with the exception of capital goods), more marked for energy and intermediate goods”.

See also  how it works, weekly scheme for losing weight

Read the full article on ANSA.it

You may also like

Withdrawal of Hypertension Medicine: Which Patients Should Stop...

that’s what the Loop Recorder is

Stabilization process competitive examination for Technician/higher technical specialist...

Mercatopoli Mantua: Revolutionizing Sustainable Trade with a Wide...

Text message to doctor returning from holidays, 13-year-old...

Corrections and additions to sports work, the reform...

Futuristic Telemedicine System Saves 13-Year-Old Girl’s Life: A...

Lose weight by drinking coffee: the 3 reasons...

SNEAK PEEK at Disney’s New ‘Frozen’ Land

Teen’s Life Saved by Telemedicine and Text Message...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy