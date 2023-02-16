Risky medicines for health and a Bio Esselunga product withdrawn from the shelves. Here are the latest reports from the Ministry of Health.

We point out some lots recalled by the Ministry of Health: this time they concern both a food from the Esselunga Supermarket chain and some drugs for Alzheimer’s.

Thanks to the self-control policies adopted by supermarkets – in this case the Esselunga chain – the spread of non-compliant products is limited. Today we report the specifications of a packaged food that can be found exclusively in Esselunga storesbecause branded by the same chain, and also those of a medicine withdrawn by AIFA.

These days, by the way, there is also ainvestigation underway against some medicines widely used to treat seasonal ailments. We are talking about drugs that we can buy in pharmacies even without a prescription. Unfortunately, due to some adverse events that occurred to the detriment of French citizens, EMA has prepared investigations to verify whether there are concrete risks to citizens’ health.

So be careful when using all the medicines that they contain in the formulation pseudoefedrina, a substance that could even trigger ischemia. Recall that pseudoephedrine is present in widely used remedies, such as Actifed; Aerinaze; Aspirin Complex; Clarinase; Humex rhume e Nurofen Cold and Flu.

Returning to the recalls of these days, let’s find out what are the problems encountered.

Pesto Esselunga Bio with Salmonella SPP, must not be consumed at all

Who bought some packs of Esselunga-branded Organic Pesto he is invited not to consume it, not even after cooking, and to bring it back to the shop immediately. This is because of the detection of the bacterium Salmonella SPPwhich as we know can cause toxic infections even serious.

Esselunga carried out some checks and discovered that some Lots of Pesto had to be collected immediately. Here are the specs.

Organic Esselunga Pesto Without Garlic – packs of 140 gr. – lot number pr. 01/02/2023. The pesto is produced by Esselunga SpA. in the plant in via Giambologna n. 1, in Limito Di Pioltello (Milan).

Alzheimer’s, risky medicines, and AIFA blocks distribution

Again it was the manufacturer of the withdrawn drug that sent the notification concerning the irregularity. In fact, it has been found in some medicines used to combat the symptoms of Alzheimer’s “presence of specific API nitrosamine impurities above the limits permitted in medicinal product packaging and, pursuant to Article 70 of Legislative Decree 219/2006“.

AIFA, in concert with the company and the Carabinieri, immediately took action, and here are the batches of the medicines withdrawn.

RASAGILINA “EG SPA” – company operating in Milan in Via Pavia, 6 – Pharmaco Rasagiline EG 1 mg tablets – pack. from 28 tabletsLotti n 12RWEA scad. 02/2025; n. 128MDE scad. 07/2024; n. 128MDF scad. 07/2024; n. 11M2DAR scad. 08/2023; n. 11FKHGR scad. 05/2023; n. 11FKHE scad. 05/2023, AIC 044352045.