Inequalities in sleep | SaluteInternational

Amber Chessa

Over the last century, it seems that humanity has lost precious hours of night sleep, reducing its rest quota by approximately one to two hours per night. With the pandemic the situation has further deteriorated. In the United States, sleep disorders disproportionately affect the African American community, with approximately 46% of African Americans failing to get the recommended amount of rest.

In Karen Russell’s engaging novella, titled “Sleep Donation,” the United States is plagued by a fatal insomnia epidemic. The causes of the epidemic remain unclear and, in this dystopian scenario, sleep is transformed into a precious bargaining chip, negotiated by large international corporations. Those who still possess the privilege of healthy sleep are asked to “donate” their sleep to those less fortunate, hence the title “Sleep Donation,” or “The Donation of Sleep.” K. Russell’s narrative introduces audiences to a world where sleep scarcity threatens fragile human existence, but we should question whether it is truly fantasy.

Over the last century, it seems that humanity has lost precious hours of sleep at night, reducing its rest quota by approximately one to two hours per night. This worrying change has attracted the attention of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States, which classified sleep insufficiency as a real “public health problem”(1). Even before the pandemic, numerous studies highlighted how sleep-related disorders were widespread and increasing exponentially (2). In a survey conducted on a sample of 10,000 individuals, it was found that the prevalence of sleep disorders reached 31% in Western Europe. In the United States, more than a third of the population had difficulty getting sufficient sleep (1). In China, sleep disorders affected more than 35% of the population studied (3). And the list could continue.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation has further deteriorated. The fragmentation of rest, nightmares, anxiety and depression have become such widespread phenomena in the pandemic context that they have motivated some authors to coin terms such as “coronasomnia” or “COVID-somnia” to give a name to the new reality (4) . There is a shadow of skepticism when trying to imagine improving trends in the future. Climate change looms on the horizon as a potential new threat to our sleep. From the anxieties induced by climate disasters, to the poor air quality that causes and aggravates sleep-related breathing problems, to the expected rising temperatures, complying with rest guidelines will become an increasingly difficult task.

Sleep constitutes a vital function for humans, and its deficiencies or compromised quality have been linked to significant impacts on health. Connections have been outlined between inadequate sleep management and reduced longevity, cardiovascular disorders, overweight and obesity, metabolic imbalances and neuropsychiatric diseases. In more recent times, a link with Alzheimer’s and problems related to addictions has also emerged. In fact, sleep plays a fundamentally important role in the regeneration and repair of our brain. Notably, it also helps cleanse waste products such as beta amyloid and other proteins that accumulate in the minds of those suffering from dementia(5).

The ramifications of sleep deprivation extend far beyond health, tangibly impacting both the social and economic fabric. In the detailed report “Why Sleep Matters,” written by Hafner and colleagues, an alarming picture emerges. Every year, in the five OECD countries studied, an estimated loss of close to $680 billion is due to sleep deprivation.. This happens for three main reasons. First, due to lack of sleep, people are more likely to die than those who sleep seven to nine hours a night, thus reducing the size of the active working population. Second, sleep-deprived workers show a greater tendency towards absenteeism due to illness and/or reduced performance during working hours. Third, sub-optimal academic performance in early life, due to lack of sleep, hinders an individual’s skill development, affecting their ability to contribute fully to their country’s economy once they become adults.

All this paints a complex picture, in which sleep is no longer just a matter of personal health, but a fundamental piece in the mosaic of social efficiency and economic balance.

However, it is inevitable to recognize that sleep has been the subject of stigma for years, since as R. Sanna stated in the New York Times, “sleep is an enemy of capitalism”. By sleeping, one cannot produce or consume, and it is precisely for this reason that sleep has long been considered an obstacle and downgraded to a form of weakness. While we recognize the essential need of infants and children for restorative sleep, we stop considering it essential or useful as they age. M.Walker, professor of neuroscience at Berkley, explains to us in an interview on Internazionale, that the human race “is the only one that deliberately deprives itself of sleep for no apparent reason”. Even more enigmatic is the metamorphosis of how and when not sleeping became synonymous with “success”. The famous words of Margaret Thatcher, former British Prime Minister, ‘sleep is for wimps’ – Sleep is for wimps. As if sleep were a toll to pay for earning a professionally and economically fulfilling life. We are stuck in a dogma that forces us to show incessant frenzy, and what better way to demonstrate this than by reducing our hours of sleep?

The trend will be difficult to reverse without considering that sleep is not distributed equally within the population. Just as health status is closely intertwined with socioeconomic context – with those in disadvantaged social and cultural positions more susceptible to disease and a shorter life span – sleep also unfolds as a hallmark of class. Clear differences emerge in both the quality and duration of sleep between people belonging to different socioeconomic groups, with a clear disparity to the detriment of those in the lowest positions. The reasons can be multiple. People living in poverty often find themselves facing extremely difficult life contexts: harsh working environments, crowded and noisy accommodation, lack of access to adequate ventilation, all factors that play a crucial role in the duration and quality of sleep.

In the United States, sleep disorders disproportionately affect the African American community, with approximately 46% of African Americans failing to get the recommended amount of rest.(6). This fact could even be at the origin of other historic health disparities. Dr. D. Johnson of Emory University examines how neighborhood social cohesion and the environment influence sleep in her studies. She has found that in unsafe, noisy, densely populated neighborhoods, everyone, regardless of ethnicity, tends to sleep poorly. However, from a closer perspective it appears that African American adults are the most impacted by living in adverse environments. You might expect to see a protective effect as you move up the ladder to greater wealth and better neighborhoods, but, from her research, this doesn’t appear to be happening for African Americans. In fact, exactly the opposite can be observed. In his studies, sleep improved for whites as they climbed the socio-professional ladder – sleep deficits were reported by 35% of blue-collar workers, 26% of white-collar workers, and 25% of managers.. People of color followed an opposite path: 35% of workers, 37% of employees and 40% of managers had sleep deficits (6). Some hypotheses can explain this trajectory. An African American individual, in a predominantly white neighborhood, may be more exposed to stressors such as discrimination. He may respond by constantly working harder to prove his worth to him, resulting in a buildup of stress.

As we strive to face the challenges of an increasingly unstable and rapidly evolving world, adequate rest is not only a precious but a vital asset. In a comment published in The Lancet Longevity, an urgent appeal formulated by Golombek and his group appears: the time has come to reevaluate sleep as a fundamental element of our well-being, a factor of primary importance for a healthy aging process.

Sleep is the third pillar of health, together with sport and nutrition. This concept is not just a bold proposal, but rather a pressing demand on our politicians and health authorities. To achieve this, it will be necessary to consider sleep as a universal right, accessible to all, and address the health inequalities linked to it. Only in this way will we be able to embark on the path towards a healthier and more just world, to the benefit of everyone.

Ambra Chessa – Specialist at the Geneva University Hospital – Hôpitaux Universitaires de Genève (HUG).

Bibliography

