Inequality and community mental health. By Roberto Mezzina – Mental Health Forum

The following text was sent by Roberto Mezzina to the meeting of the Democratic Party proposed by the Hon. Happy. It should have been illustrated in that circumstance.

The theme of services remains at the center of the initiative and this is comforting; it also represents the central (but not the only) aspect of the bill now re-presented by Serracchiani (which I largely contributed to writing myself). It underlines the importance of community-based services, which must operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, integrated into health organizations and with welfare services, to address lifelong needs, from housing to work to social inclusion. It is necessary to promote the prevention of disability through early interventions, the contrast to new forms of institutionalization.

However, the proposal on services remains incomplete if it is not accompanied by a major political and cultural battle that places it in a broader context.

Community mental health must be based on a whole person, whole system, and whole community approach. It must be based on the ‘recovery’ (recovery) of the subject and on rights: to reduce coercion, easy and immediate access is needed, not waiting lists ‘to the psychiatrist’, open doors, person-centred approach. It must be co-designed: see the role of NGOs at various levels, from self-help to socialisation, to personal health plans and budgets, aimed at independent living, inclusion and job training, fostered by the necessary development of social enterprises and the social economy; the role of peer support in care delivery is relevant. The engagement and development of an alert and competent community are important components of a real and comprehensive change, which WHO has called the ‘whole of society approach’.

Human rights in mental health (for people with ‘psychosocial disabilities’ in the broad sense) should be understood as a whole (see UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities). They belong to and are payable to individuals, but require collective effort and commitment. They must be included among all other human rights struggles, e.g. of minorities and discriminated groups. The right to health, and mental health as a right (Article 25), fits into the context of the right to equality before the law (legal capacity, see abolition of incapacity), to personal freedom, to independent life and to participation in community, freedom from inhuman and degrading treatment (such as physical restraint), the right to work, housing, etc.

Human rights violations are associated with inequalities in access to health care, services, treatments, welfare benefits, etc.

Health disparities adversely affect groups of people who have systematically experienced greater social or economic barriers to health based on their racial or ethnic group, religion, socioeconomic status, gender, mental health, cognitive, sensory, or physical disability, sexual orientation, geographical location, or other characteristics historically linked to discrimination or exclusion.

It is now widely accepted that inequalities in health, including mental health, arise because of inequalities in society – in the conditions in which people are born, grow up, live, work and age. Social determinants of health (including mental) act through a cumulative effect of disadvantage associated with increased stress over the life course. These factors affect each individual differently, depending on the presence of shock absorbers such as social support, financial resources and emotional resilience, but overall it is more difficult to develop this resilience and to have access to the right social support when in a position of disadvantage.

The theme of inequality must therefore be addressed in particular by recognizing the conditions of vulnerability.

Inequalities in health and health care are shaped by a variety of socio-economic factors, income distribution, and specific characteristics such as gender, ethnicity, disability or socially excluded groups (for example, homeless people).

However, social and health inequalities have a more marked impact on individuals belonging to more vulnerable groups. There are many aspects of vulnerability, resulting from various physical, social, economic and environmental factors. Economic vulnerability is strongly connected to social vulnerability, i.e. the potential impact of events on poor people or entire families, pregnant or breastfeeding women, people with disabilities, children, the elderly.

Mental health and mental well-being, as well as mental health care, are strongly influenced by socio-economic factors and individual characteristics such as gender, ethnicity, age. Morbidity from mental disorders varies according to social conditions. Recognition of mental health problems and diagnosis are strongly influenced by social status and in particular by membership of an ethnic minority group. In wealthier countries there are also significant variations in access, experience and outcomes of mental health care that are driven by social inequalities or differential vulnerabilities resulting from economic, social and cultural factors.

Poverty (lack of socioeconomic resources) increases the risk of exposure to traumatic experiences and stresses that increase vulnerability to mental disorders. Unemployment can influence the development of common mental disorders, such as depression and anxiety. This link between poverty and mental health is two-way: disparities in access to education and housing due to socioeconomic disadvantage can increase the risk of mental illness, while long-term mental health problems can lead people into poverty due to employment discrimination and reduced ability to work.

Ethnic minority communities (e.g. migrants) are exposed to a cumulative experience of racially motivated microaggressions, which undermine their resilience and autonomy, thereby increasing their vulnerability to mental illness. Gender inequality and gender disparities in mental health are strongly correlated. Several studies indicate that women suffer more mentally than men, particularly in societies with higher levels of gender inequality and bias-based discrimination, creates barriers to accessing community resources and mental health care.

Unequal access to mental health care is still a reality in Europe. Even in Italy, it continues to depend on a high share of direct payment in the private sector, as in most European countries, which leads to even greater health and social inequalities for people living with mental health problems. The recent European Commission report also shows a lack of investment in preventive and mental health care in more than 10 European countries. Severe, ‘psychotic’ psychiatric disorders are unequally distributed according to social standing. People of lower socio-economic status are more affected by mental health problems, including a higher prevalence of ‘common mental disorders’. Disadvantaged, vulnerable or marginalized groups are defined by WHO as those who, “due to factors generally considered to be beyond their control, do not have the same opportunities as other, more fortunate groups in society”. Examples include the unemployed, refugees and others who are socially excluded.

Ecological risk factors for mental health such as lack of adequate housing, reduced transportation options, neighborhood deprivation, unfavorable natural or built environment, and living in an urban environment are commonly associated with social disadvantage and other social risk factors in the most western countries. Being homeless or at risk of becoming homeless is strongly associated with mental health problems, while conversely, transitioning from homelessness to housing, or experiencing housing improvements, has been shown to improve mental health.

Emerging evidence suggests that increasing social cohesion may reduce the negative effects of neighborhood deprivation on mental health.

Social segregation can also have a negative impact on mental health. Urbanization and urban living are risk factors for depression and anxiety as they are related to socioeconomic deprivation, low social support, social segregation, and environmental/climatic conditions.

Stigma and related discrimination are often inherent in many of these inequalities, particularly those relating to mental health and socially excluded groups in general. Experiencing prejudice and discrimination can also aggravate and hinder recovery from a mental health condition. This includes issues of knowledge (ignorance), attitude (prejudice) and behavior (discrimination).

As reported by the Mental Health Foundation (UK) report, nine out of ten people with mental health problems have suffered stigma or discrimination at some point in their lives (at work, in education, etc).

In conclusion:

It is time to recognize the impact of mental health inequalities around the world, especially after the Covid-19 “syndemic”. Inadequate housing, lack of work, little or no access to health care translate into poor outcomes. disparities are widening within the country. Inequalities are in the health sector as well as in the economic and social fields, they interact continuously and are aggravated by stigma and discrimination. Their contrast is related to the power and participation of all stakeholders; it is a political issue as well as a civic imperative for everyone.

All this requires an enormous effort, individually and collectively, in the direction of social justice, namely:

Intersectoral approach in service delivery, including the third sector and stakeholders, to address social determinants and ‘whole’ life needs

The question of attention to vulnerable groups must therefore find new tools: the risk is that of the pathologization and diagnostic coding of often elusive and changing forms of discomfort, such as those linked to adolescence and early youth (on this my contribution to ‘Salute International’). It is therefore necessary to go beyond the reductionist medical (and psychological) model.

