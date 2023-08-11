Home » Inequality in Salaries: Italian Doctors Lag Behind European and Global Counterparts
Inequality in Salaries: Italian Doctors Lag Behind European and Global Counterparts

Italian Doctors Earn Much Less Than Their European Counterparts, Reveals OECD Report

Not only nurses, but doctors in Italy also face significantly lower salaries compared to their colleagues in other European and global countries, according to a report by the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development). The data, gathered in 2020, highlights a significant wage disparity that is cause for concern.

The report reveals that Italian doctors earn an average annual salary of $110,000, much lower than their counterparts in Germany who earn around $187,000. This wage gap of 70% is also evident when comparing Italian doctors to their Belgian (27%), Spanish (41%), and French (8%) counterparts.

The report also presents a list of the highest salaries doctors receive in various countries around the world. In Switzerland, general practitioners earn an average annual salary of around $200,000 to $250,000. In the United States, earnings can range from $150,000 to $500,000 or more annually, depending on the specialty. In Qatar, specialist doctors earn an average of $120,000 to $180,000 per year. In the United Arab Emirates, specialist doctors earn between $150,000 and $300,000 annually. General practitioners in the United Kingdom earn between $70,000 and $125,000. In Canada, general practitioners earn between $120,000 and $200,000. In Germany, doctors earn between $70,000 and $140,000 per year.

The disparity in earnings is even more pronounced in expensive cities such as New York and London, where salaries can exceed $200,000. Specialization also plays a significant role, with neurosurgeons earning over $500,000 annually, dermatologists earning around $300,000, and pediatricians earning between $150,000 and $200,000.

The implications of this wage disparity for Italian doctors are far-reaching. It can impact the quality of care provided to patients and the satisfaction and motivation of healthcare professionals. The debate on reforms in the Italian health sector should take into account these findings and focus on creating a more equitable working environment that prioritizes the well-being of doctors and nurses.

The Nurse Times editorial team emphasizes the need to address this issue and encourages policymakers to seek solutions that will rebalance wages and create a fairer healthcare system for all.

