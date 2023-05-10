Inexpensive and still good: The best toothpastes in the test

To rid your teeth of bacterial plaque, experts recommend brushing your teeth twice a day – for at least two to three minutes. But not only brushing your teeth and the duration are decisive – the right toothpaste also plays a role in optimal dental care. We have therefore selected and summarized different toothpaste tests for you: For example, the experts from Stiftung Warentest, ÖKO, tested toothpaste more closely -TEST, AllesBeste and Verbraucher.at. The criteria were very similar, with the main focus being on the ingredient fluoride in all tests. However, some of the test products were very different.

What all test results and findings have in common: All testers recommend that consumers use toothpaste containing fluoride when buying toothpaste. The so-called abrasion was also a criterion for some consumer magazines, i.e. whether the toothpaste thoroughly removes discoloration from tea and coffee. Also noticeable in all tests: A low price is by no means an indication of a bad test result.

Toothpaste in the test: The winners and losers at a glance

ECO TEST:

The test of 2023

In the current issue (04/2023), ÖKO-TEST examined 48 universal toothpastes, including 17 certified natural cosmetic products. The results show that the price does not necessarily say anything about the quality.

The result: only nine toothpastes achieved the top rating of “very good”, including many inexpensive brands. Except for a natural cosmetics toothpaste, which is also one of the winners, the test winners all cost significantly less than 1 euro. The test winners include:

Eurodont toothpaste Coolfresh from Aldi

Bevola Toothpaste Herbs from Kaufland

Elkos Denta Max Fluor Fresh tooth gel from Edeka

It is shocking that 19 toothpastes completely failed the test. 17 of them were even punished severely by the testers with a grade of 6 (“insufficient”).

>To the detailed test of 2023 at ÖKO-TEST

The test of 2021

Almost a quarter of the products fail this ÖKO-TEST toothpaste test (10/2021 issue). The reason: Some toothpastes contain one or more problematic substances and are penalized with a “insufficient” or “poor”. Also well-known brands like Colgate , Blend-A-Med or Odol-Med 3 cavort among the losers. Despite all the criticism, a few products were able to emerge as clear test winners. Among the winners are:

Alterra toothpaste organic mint from Rossman

Caries protection toothpaste from Elmex

Mineral salt toothpaste from Salthouse

>To the detailed test of 2021 at ÖKO-TEST

Stiftung Warentest:

The test of 2022

Stiftung Warentest tested toothpaste for the 07/2022 issue. The result: Five toothpastes scored “very good” and two of them are also something for the small purse. Four toothpastes from some well-known manufacturers from the test failed because they contain no fluoride and therefore do not provide sufficient protection against tooth decay.

Among the winners are:

Oral-B Professional Gums and Enamel Pro-Repair Extra Fresh

Professional Gums and Enamel Pro-Repair Extra Fresh Kaufland Bevola Fresh Toothpaste

Bevola Fresh Toothpaste Signal Bio Toothpaste

>To the detailed test of 2022 at Stiftung Warentest

The test of 2020

In the 10/2020 issue, Stiftung Warentest also took a close look at toothpastes. A whopping 115 products were tested in the toothpaste test. Both inexpensive own brands and well-known manufacturers are among the test winners. The inexpensive winners include the Today dent soft white from Rewe/Penny . In the case of branded products, for example, the Signal White Now oder die Logodent Convince all-round protection toothpaste with fluoride.

However, this test also shows that not all toothpaste ensures beautiful teeth. Toothpaste that you should stay away from according to the Stiftung Warentest and that fail the test include:

Weleda Brine toothpaste

Brine toothpaste Ajona Medical toothpaste concentrate

Medical toothpaste concentrate Sante Dental med myrrh toothpaste

>To the detailed test of 2020 at Stiftung Warentest

All the best:

Our partner AllesBeste took a close look at 42 toothpastes. Test winner is the Colgate A total of 8 natural herbs for just under two euros. Many well-known brands, such as the Sensodyne Multicare Original scored well in the test and ensures clean, healthy teeth.

What is striking about the losers: Many of the natural cosmetic products tested are not able to convince the testers. Criticism hails from most of them because of the relatively sharp surfactants and the bland taste. The losers include the dm organic private label Alverde (5 in 1 toothpaste Nanaminze) and the Weleda Brine toothpaste.

>For a detailed test at AllesBeste

Consumer:

Inexpensive toothpastes also protect well – this is the conclusion of the Austrian consumer magazine Verbraucher. Eleven of the 14 toothpastes tested were rated “very good” or “good”. These include very inexpensive products for less than one euro (e.g. from dm or Lidl ). This toothpaste test also shows, as with the colleagues from AllesBeste: natural cosmetics have a hard time. The products, including those from Sante and Lavera, contain no or no fluoride and fail the test.

>For a detailed test at Verbraucher.at