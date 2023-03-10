While you are already making the first preparations for the new garden season, you can also pay a little attention to the terrace and repair a few things. Apart from new paintwork or basic cleaning measures, you can also think about any new garden furniture and decorations. But how can you beautify your terrace in a cheap way? We have a few ideas.

The little things make a big difference!

You don’t have to invest in a total makeover with new flagstones or tiles, new expensive patio furniture, canopies and glazing to make your outdoor seating area more handsome, cozy and impressive. You don’t need a lot of money for a pleasant atmosphere, but rather a certain sensitivity for the decoration and planting. What could you do to beautify your patio?

Beautify the terrace cheaply – flowers and plants everywhere

In borders around the terrace foundation, in large tubs or hanging flower pots – flowers and plants of various kinds really make a difference and change the atmosphere enormously. It is entirely up to you whether you decide to use numerous bright splashes of color or prefer simpler green plants. Set a few accents with large palm trees, oleanders or citrus trees around the seating area or design a free wall with colorful flowers in hanging pots.

If you beautify the terrace with flowers, think of the containers. The pots themselves are also a decorative element that should not be underestimated, especially with oversized models for large plants. Smaller pots can in turn be arranged on an outdoor shelf, which is perfect for a free wall or as a room divider and privacy screen.

Do you need sun protection that should be as natural as possible? Shade trees, such as umbrella trees, are best because they save space while providing natural shade to the desired area and adding greenery to the garden.

Additional tip: If you would like to save a few euros even if there are hardly any flowers, you can also use faded specimens. These will then have enough time this year to grow and then delight you in the coming season with the necessary color.

Embellish the walls of the terrace

Speaking of walls: Many don’t even think of this practical, large area, but it can be used for pretty shelves with decorations just like inside, or, as mentioned above, planted. There are also murals that are suitable for outdoor use, but simple paneling with wooden boards or strips, artificial ivy or even corten steel are also ideal for creating a beautiful corner.

Textiles in fresh colors or patterns

Of course, textiles can also be used to match your style if you want to beautify a terrace. Simple sofa cushions for the outside area or seat cushions for the dining chairs, a cozy blanket and why not a few nice curtains as privacy and sun protection! You’ll quickly find that a new atmosphere can be created on the patio seating lounge in no time at all, and all without having to re-tile the patio (although of course you can too).

From old to new

You can easily beautify an old terrace with light refreshment and renovation work. The furniture is cleaned, sanded and, if necessary, repainted or oiled. Wooden floors also need the right care and can look like new again in no time. Fix or replace torn cushions and other fabrics, as well as yellowed ones.

Frame the terrace

You can beautify the terrace not only with pretty beds around it. Alternatively, if you don’t have time to care for the plants, you can also create a gravel bed. It also doesn’t have to be a very wide bed to make a great impression. A narrow strip is enough and the terrace area will immediately look much more modern and orderly. It is important that you lay a special garden fleece underneath so that unsightly weeds do not suddenly grow through the pebbles over time and make your life difficult.

Beautify the terrace – ideas with elements of nature

Whether fire or water or even both combined – these interesting elements enhance every area and the terrace is no exception. How do I beautify my terrace with this in mind? You also have quite a wide range of options here. In addition to a fire pit, candles in lanterns or a table fire, you can also put a fountain, create a mini pond or add a bird bath near the seating area.

Decoration for the terrace

We have already mentioned some decorative options such as lanterns or water features. But in principle you have a wide range of options here, no different than indoors. Lanterns, chains of lights, figures, lamps, table arrangements and vases (please protect them from the wind) and, and, and. You can find a lot of things in decoration shops that are sure to match your furnishing style.

And if you want to save even more, you can also choose a simple DIY project. Concrete can be used to make beautiful cachepots, pallet shelves and coffee tables, mason jars can be used to make beautiful wind pots, and even an old ladder can quickly be transformed into a functional shelf. This is a cheap way to beautify a terrace!