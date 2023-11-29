Infant Nutrition: How a Microbiome Can Have Far-Ranging Consequences – Health

For many children in Germany, their first contact with the culinary world is with all the wonderful things that can be tasted and enjoyed: a pureed parsnip. Also very popular with young parents: carrot puree, cauliflower, broccoli, kohlrabi, zucchini. Why not, the role of the bacteria in our intestines in our health is becoming more and more important; More precisely: the microbiome, as the intestinal flora is also called, seems to be extremely important for a healthy child. So it’s obvious that many parents ask themselves: Can I do something good for my child’s intestinal flora at a young age and perhaps even improve their offspring’s lifelong health?

