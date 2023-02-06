Care for the newborn is the task of the nursery nurse, but the Regions do not recognize it and for hospitals it is a profession that should no longer be considered in the workforce. For this reason, they are asking the Government to set up a “technical table, so that the figure of the child nurse is re-evaluated and recognized and placed back in her role as a profession, since her skills in the neonatal field are unavoidable, essential, for the protection of the unborn child.

06 FEB –

“Child nurses, essential professional figures for the unborn child and mothers, indispensable for the medical and midwifery team and who have evolved, updated, improved over the years, keeping up with the times, with thirty years of experience that touches many sectors neonatal, they ask to be recognized and valued. They are tired of waiting for a recognition denied by law 42/99, and hearing that there is talk of cuts to health care, and many citizens make us healthy, even innocent souls. We are all aware of the difficulties that the world has been undergoing in recent years (covid 19), but it is time to invest more resources in the future of this country, i.e. in childhood and health“.

This is what they write, in a document addressed to the Government and following the story of the newborn who died at the Sandro Pertini Hospital in Rome childcare workers, asking through the States General to be heard. And they propose the establishment of a “technical panel, so that the most correct strategies can be found to bring well-being to families, and to ensure that tragedies of this type never happen again because it is unacceptable”.

“We are powerless in the face of death – they write – that is true, but we are not powerless in the face of lack of assistance, the lack of personnel, since the right to assistance to the newborn is the task of the nursery nurse and to take this delicate phase in hand (newborn ). His training, experience and vocation can help the medical team and especially the new parents in this life experience. In the Italian Healthcare, there is a policy of savings and abuse of the profession, the law 42/99 has done damage, the national contracts have worsened, disregarding this profession. We cannot continually hear the phrase: “staff shortage” if there is staff, they are trained, and they are not given the opportunity to exercise”.

The Regions, the child nurses denounce, do not recognize this profession, for hospitals it is a profession that should no longer be considered in the workforce, putting it to carry out other work than the one for which it is specialized, replacing it with the social-health worker : “ The Oss has other responsibilities to carry out, but not that of assistance to the newborn. It is a serious matter, and a complaint. Nursing nurses are professionals who continue to be trained in private schools and inserted in the professions of this Dicastery as an auxiliary art without being reflected in the working world. There are over 20 thousand child nurses, trained at costs of 4/6 thousand euros, an army ready to carry out the profession with competence”.

Through the States General, child nurses then turn to the institutions to be heard: “The child nurse could represent the ‘family assistant-child nurse’, inserted in the social-welfare role, thus transforming the profile into a European file; in this way, their primary role in the pediatric age is recognized, recognizing their training credit as family assistant in the pediatric social assistance sector, and through the credits and skills and training authorized by public/private bodies to develop this figure in the family area and in community facilities. The high level of attention on breastfeeding new mothers should be acknowledged. An important aid also to manage post-partum depression”.

The presence of the child nurse next to the pregnant woman is essential, in addition to that of the father, and not all women accept the “rooming in”, too often imposed rather than proposed. The States General of Child Nurses therefore ask that the figure of the child nurse be re-evaluated and recognized and placed back in her role as a profession, since her skills in the neonatal field are unavoidable, essential, for the protection of the unborn child.

06 February 2023

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Work and Professions

