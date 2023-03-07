There are five confirmed and five other suspected cases of trichinosi of the man ascertained in the province of Foggia. According to the investigations carried out so far, it is hypothesized that people positive for the trichinella parasite, which is transmitted to humans exclusively by food, would have eaten boar. The health conditions of the ten people are good and they are being treated at home with drug therapy. Investigations by ASL veterinarians continue to verify the origin of the parasite.

What is it and why is it dangerous

Trichinellosis is a zoonosis caused by the ingestion of raw or undercooked meat deriving from pigs, wild boars and horses and containing larvae of nematodes of the genus Trichinella. The infecting larvae of about 1 mm in length, after being ingested, are freed from the host’s tissues in the stomach, pass to the small intestine where they actively penetrate the intestinal epithelium and develop up to the adult stage. Generally the disease has an epidemic character as more subjects consume the infected meat. Trichinellosis is in the first class of infectious disease surveillance according to the European Union.

The cause

To prevent human infection, it is necessary to avoid the consumption of raw or undercooked meat and their derivatives, from pork, horse or wild boar that have not previously been subjected to veterinary control. Cooking meat at 65°C kills the parasite, but it is important that this temperature is reached in the heart of the meat product.

Symptoms

The classic symptomatology in 40% of cases is characterized by diarrhea, muscle pain, rheumatic-like syndrome, weakness, eyelid edema, photophobia and fever. The parasite, as indicated by the Ministry of Health, is able to resist freezing at -15 degrees for a month but is inactivated when the cooking temperature in the heart of the meat reaches 70 degrees for at least four minutes. The clinical course of the infection is not characterized by pathognomonic signs or symptoms, according to the definition of the ECDC (EU 2018/945) a probable case of trichinellosis is defined by the presence of at least three of the following six signs or symptoms:

fever

muscular pain

diarrhea

facial edema

eosinophilia

subconjunctival, subungual and/or retinal haemorrhage and with an epidemiological link (exposure to infected meat or exposure to a common source).

A confirmed case is any patient meeting the above clinical and laboratory criteria (specific antibody response to Trichinella spp. detected by IFA, ELISA or Western blot or presence of Trichinella larvae in striated muscle tissue obtained by biopsy).

How it is transmitted

The incubation period in humans is generally between 8 and 15 days but can vary between 5 and 45 days, depending on the amount of parasites ingested.

The cure

WHO recommends treatment with an anthelmintic combined with an anti-inflammatory to start as soon as possible after diagnosis. As anthelmintics are used:

mebendazolo (Vermox®, Janssen; 25 mg/kg/die in 3 doses per 10-14 gg)

albendazolo (Zentel®, GlaxoSmithKline; 15 mg/kg/die in 3 doses per 10-14 gg)

or pyrantel (combantrin®, Pzifer) in children and pregnant women.

Benzimidazoles are effective against larvae developing into adults in the intestine and against “newborn” larvae in the circulation or recently penetrated into the muscle cell. Pyrantel is not absorbed, therefore its action is carried out only on the intestinal stages. Corticosteroids (prednisolone, 30-60 mg/d in multiple doses for 10-14 days) are used as an anti-inflammatory with due precautions.

