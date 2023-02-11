There are many contradictions in the motivations of the Consulta for the sentences that legitimized the vaccination obligation for doctors. The Constitutional Court did not take into account the evidence that vaccines did not stop infections, as also admitted by Pfizer; doctors got infected just like everyone else, as evidenced by the wards in crisis for health personnel with covid. And by admitting deaths, even if to a reduced extent, it is confirmed that informed consent must also contain that risk. This is lawyer Holzeisen speaking.

The Constitutional Court has published the complete sentences with which last December it rejected the constitutionality exceptions of various provisions relating to the vaccination obligation of health workers. Therefore, the vaccination obligation wanted by the Draghi-Cartabia duo in April 2021 was fulfilled to kick off the vaccination campaign which has since become mass.

However, the pronouncements and the reasons do not convince many juristshealth professionals and professionals engaged in the battle against vaccination impositions which have raised numerous contradictions.

THE CONTAGES ADVANCED

A first problemfor example, is that relating to one of the sentences, precisely that of the order of the Council of Administrative Justice of Sicily, in which the judges reiterated how the forced inoculation was justified – therefore not unreasonable nor disproportionate – by the objective of curbing the contagion.

Yet, the contagions have beautifully “not cared” about vaccines so much so that not only was it scientifically discovered that even the protection became negative over time, but also that not even the manufacturers were in possession of the transmissibility studies since the client, i.e. Europe, had not asked for them .

This is what even the walls know by now in the light statements by Janine Small, Pfizer’s external relations manager. The woman, during a hearing in the European Parliament, admitted that the Comirnaty vaccine had not even been tested to block transmission. Nonetheless, the judges relied on old ISS press releases, which without any shred of verifiable data, asserted that vaccines prevented infection.

Based on all this it is not clear how can the legitimacy of forced vaccination be supported, when there is evidence around that denies the reasons given by the Court itself. In short, contradictions, such as the one in which they justify the vaccination of health workers for health policy reasons to avoid emptying the wards. Yet, since the beginning of 2022, the wards had been decimated by doctors who caught the covid.

Example: at San Giovanni di Dio in Crotone in March 2022 it could be read that “medical personnel are decimated by infections and isolation due to contacts with positives”. The web is full of articles like this. So, how can you argue the opposite and that is that the vaccine should have kept the covid away from the wards and not decimate the doctors?

THE DATA ON THE INEFFECTIVENESS

Then there is a second aspect which pertains to what the Council defines “the scientific results available” which justified the forced intervention on the doctors. This was false and it was false from the beginning of the vaccination campaign because the data on efficacy were partial while those on safety were totally non-existent. Furthermore, the path of obligatory is taken when there are no other solutions. In April 2021, that is when the Draghi government tightened on doctors, the effectiveness of home care was already known; therefore, the epidemiological situation led to believe that the path of treatment could have been chosen profitably, as in fact happened in large sections of the population.

Not forgetting the fun. The Consulta recalls that “the mandatory nature of the vaccine leaves the individual with the possibility of choosing whether to fulfill or evade the obligation, responsibly assuming the consequences provided for by law in this second case”. From the series: you can die of hunger. Finally, the passage in which it is said that “if the individual fulfills the vaccination obligation, he is directed, precisely in respect of the intangibility of the person, to authorize the material inoculation of the vaccine“. From the series: I authorize you to get the shot otherwise I’ll lose my job, but my person is untouchable”. In short, it is not clear on the basis of what this sentence, even before jurisprudence, must make peace with logic.

Finally, the most important and hitherto silent aspect. With the sentences now filed, the Court has essentially created a shield in an almost desperate attempt to shelter vaccinating doctors and state and health authorities from future claims for damages.

THE AUTHORITIES KNEW

As he explains to Compass lawyer Renate Holzeisen, which is following several cases «the responsible authorities (Ministry of Health, AIFA and ISS) knew since the conditional authorization for the placing on the market of these substances that for these substances very important studies were missing to be able to exclude their dangerousness. Indeed, the producers themselves declared it in the so-called RISK MANAGMENT PLAN which, by law, must be deposited for the purposes of the authorization of a drug. For each of these substances this document is made public. In addition, thanks to a US Court that accepted a FOIA (freedom of information act) for months we have been continuously aware of new documents from Pfizer which demonstrate that the same manufacturer knew before placing it on the market that the mRNA substance could cause death and other very serious irreversible damage. Therefore, it was a clear obligation of the community, state and local authorities to inform citizens of the fact that these experimental substances could, as indeed they do, cause death and other very serious damage. But, instead, citizens were told, and continue to be told, that the so-called “vaccines“-Covid-19 would be safe! The reasons for the decisions of the Court”.

ADVERSE EFFECTS

It is true, then that the Court recognizes, compatibly with what the law says, that in the case of adverse events there may be compensation. The indemnity, however, of a very small amount, is not connected to an illicit fact and is a mere recognition of a “subsidy” for an event that is considered as an unforeseeable “fortuitous event”.

Instead, here, we are not dealing with cases of “unforeseeable” adverse events, we are just faced with adverse events that could and should have been foreseen, given that the producers themselves declared in their RISK MANAGMENT PLAN that they did not have the faintest idea (“missing information”) of what consequences these substances could cause on people with some inflammatory problem (each of us can have some active inflammation in the body) or autoimmune nature … and then the producers declared and still declare today that there is no information on the consequences long-term. And they had no information on the consequences of the application on pregnant and alluring women.

“These scandalous sentences – continues Holzeisen – evidently they aim to protect all those responsible for the greatest crime against humanity after the Second World War. Considering the imposition of the inoculation of a substance of which the producers themselves still declare to have no fundamental information to be able to evaluate their real risk profile as constitutionally legitimate, makes you shiver and recalls drug trials even during the Third Reich”.

«Instead in this case – continues the South Tyrolean lawyer – the risk was foreseeable. On the contrary: those responsible, despite knowing that even lethal events could not be excluded, did not say anything to the citizens, they deceived them on the profile of the alleged safety. This is possible fraud. And, therefore, every death and every other irreversible adverse event caused by inoculation constitutes intentional homicide, that is, intentional bodily injury”.

The Court does not enter into question on the circumstance which was imposed on people for this treatment where there were already the first deaths. As we know, the Navy soldier Stefano Paternò died precisely because of the consequences of the vaccine, the causal link had been ascertained very soon by the experts of the Prosecutor’s Office.

INDEMNITY OR COMPENSATION?

To get compensation for damages (as far as the damage caused by the death of a person or other very serious irreversible damage can be compensated) in acceptable amounts it is necessary to at least demonstrate the culpable act, and therefore the responsibility of the authorities (Community and/or national and/or local) who have placed on the market and seriously misinformed citizens and then even imposed treatment with a hyper-experimental substance, which it should have been known that already in the short term creates a considerable number of deaths and other serious irreversible damage and which in the long term could turn out to be a time bomb: «I, for example, have a principal – a doctor – who has already been awarded a small compensation because he has suffered serious neurological damage and whose causal link with the inoculation has already been officially recognized. But now we will ask those responsible, including the manufacturer, for compensation for damages due to negligence or willful misconduct, because what was immediately known to the manufacturer as a possible adverse event. Instead, in the leaflets of the so-called “vaccine” there is no trace of this concrete risk of an adverse event”.

THOSE DEATHS PUT IN THE ACCOUNT

According to Holzeisen, the case of willful misconduct could also be configured: «Everyone was made to sign an “informed” consent in which, however, the possibility of the risk of death or other serious irreversible damage following the “vaccine” was excluded. Consent can only be given to what is communicated. Given that citizens have been grossly misinformed, indeed deceived, every signature on the so-called “Informed Consent” form is not worth the paper on which it was placed. All consents are radically void”.

In fact, as the Court itself affirms, even if to a small and small extent, cases of death are in any case contemplated by Aifa, by the ISS itself and ultimately by the Consulta itself. «It follows – he continues – that in the information for the purposes of “informed” consent, the possibility of a death and other very serious irreversible adverse events must also be included, even if they say they are unlikely, even if we know very well that it was not even like this ».

In fact, says one of the sentences: “Furthermore, no excess of deaths following vaccination was observed and the number of cases in which vaccination may have contributed to the fatal outcome of the adverse event is extremely small and in any case not such as to affect the benefit of these medicines”, quoting pages 26 and 27 of the AIFA note. «This means that a quota of deaths was in any case “admitted”, consequently the fact of not including it in the consent constitutes a very serious fraud because the population was vaccinated without this “small” detail of possible deaths. As far as AIFA is concerned, further news on criminal facts will soon be available».

In conclusion, the lawyer reiterated that he had proof that “an important part of the judiciary does everything to cover up this immense crime, starting with the prosecutors who do not investigate and if they open investigations they often appoint experts in a very serious conflict of interest”.