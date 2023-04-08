Elena Di Cioccio tells Verissimo how she discovered her positivity: “I was infected in the context of a stable relationship”.

“I feel like I’ve been reborn for a few days. I was overwhelmed by a wave of affection and acceptance that left me happy. When I chose to come out, I wasn’t afraid. I was serene but also very excited. I had people around me that I loved“, Like this Elena DiCioccio began his story about the decision to come out about his HIV positive. Guest of Silvia Toffanin a very truethe presenter and ex face de Hyenas he returns to talk about his story, told in the book Bad blood.

Drug addiction

“In high school I started using substances a little bit because as a young man it impacts things that happen to all young people. The impact of something holding me was fascinating”, Elena said again, “I got out of it by myself using everything I had learned in the various paths. I’m a curious person so I studied Buddhist philosophy, yoga. I also did some psychological journeys. When I discovered my illness, I had to get psychological support”. Elena said she discovered she was HIV positive during a period of well-being:

We were fine. We had a house, a partner, I was starting to do my first things for work and I was very happy. I had done some analyzes and was waiting for the reports online but they never came out. One morning I got nervous and went there myself. They hadn’t given them to me for that, because they were obliged to give them to me in person. When I arrived I was nervous, I had so many things to do and the girl who delivered the reports asked me to speak to a doctor, which made me even more nervous. I go inside, I sit down and he tells me. I remember hearing an explosion. I went out and I don’t even remember how I got home. I immediately told my partner who was amazing.

Elena Di Cioccio: “Infected in a stable relationship situation”

When Silvia Toffanin asked her if she knew how she had gotten infected, Elena replied: “Yes. I didn’t mention it in the book because anyone who knows me personally could trace the perimeter and I didn’t want anyone to receive an unwanted phone call. But he was in a stable relationship situation”.

Elena Di Cioccio beaten by an ex

Elena then said she was abused by another partner subsequently known: “I was looking for something that would take me away from the routine and I found it in a relationship, a passionate attraction. I had this thing in my hand and I didn’t know how to handle it. I decided to tell because I thought it was a last of the other know but it didn’t go well. I ended up in a toxic relationship but I felt so bad that I wished it could save me”. Elena tells in her book that the man threatened to call her entire address book to tell her about her positivity. She managed to get rid of it only thanks to the intervention of the police, after the countless beatings suffered.