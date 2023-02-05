An infection can trigger one SEPS, that is, an exaggerated inflammatory response that causes damage to organs and tissues. L’acute renal failure it is a frequent complication of sepsis, a condition that causes more than 13 million deaths worldwide every year. One of the characteristics of bacterial and viral infections is strong decrease in HDLthe so-called “good cholesterol”, with its main protein containingapolipoprotein AI (apoA-I). ApoA-I level has recently been described as a predictive biomarker of long-term mortality after surgical sepsis. The researchers then investigated how to restore apoA-I levels to restore the functions of this lipoprotein and, therefore, its potential benefits in sepsis.

A clinical trial, called Racers, evaluated CER-001, the only naturally occurring recombinant ApoA-I, as a treatment for septic patients at high risk of developing acute kidney failure. The main objective of this pilot study was to verify whether the use of CER-001 was safe and effective, providing a potential new treatment strategy for septic patients, reducing the inflammatory response and preventing the progression towards an insufficiency acute renal.

Infections and sepsis: positive results from research for the therapy of the future

“We are excited to share the results of this study,” he said Loreto Gesualdo, Full Professor, Head of the Nephrology, Dialysis and Transplantation Unit, Aldo Moro University of Bari and Principal Investigator of the RACERS Study. “The study shows positive and promising results on a number of primary and secondary objectives. CER-001 was able to remove endotoxins, modulate the cytokine storm e provide endothelial protection. The trend towards reducing renal damage, as well as the need for dialysis and ICU stay, highlights the potential clinical importance of these findings.”

The Racers pilot study demonstrated (for the first time in a human pilot study) that restoring a patient to a normal apoA-I level arrests the cytokine storm and improves clinical outcomes. “The idea of ​​using HDL as drugs dates back to the last century, when apoA-I Milano, a natural variant of apoA-I, was discovered at the University of Milan,” he says. Laura Calabresi, Full Professor of Pharmacology and Scientific Coordinator of the E. Grossi Paoletti Center of the University of Milan. “The promising results obtained with CER-001 in sepsis support the therapeutic use of synthetic HDL, which mimics the properties of plasma HDL, not only in cardiovascular disease, but also in acute inflammatory states.”