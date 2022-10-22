The Foundation for Subsidiarity in collaboration with the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Rome is developing research on hospital infections. The project entitled “Infections Related to Assistance: etiological study of pathogens and sepsis, their territorial distribution, evaluation of related factors and costs” was financed and supported in all its aspects by the bilateral ONSBI organization which is based in Rome.

It is a work that aims to analyze the link between cleaning and hygiene expenses and healthcare-related infections (HICIs) on the basis of hospital budgets and hospital discharge forms.

The Ministry of Health defines Ica as infections acquired in all care areas: acute hospitalization, day-hospital / day-surgery, long-term care, etc.).

HAIs are the result of the increasing use of minimally invasive health technologies that can allow microorganisms to enter causing severe illness or even death. The emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains further complicates the course of many HAIs. Among the conditions that increase susceptibility to infections are age (infants and the elderly), other infections or serious concomitant diseases, malnutrition, trauma, burns, exposure to particular invasive care techniques (catheters, surgery, endoscopies). The most frequent ICAs are urinary infections, which alone account for 35-40% of all hospital infections.

In Europe, HAIs cause 16 million additional days of hospitalization each year, 37,000 attributable deaths and 110,000 deaths for which infection is a contributing cause. Costs are estimated at approximately € 7 billion, including only direct costs (eg additional clinical treatments, health claims compensation).

Scientific studies have shown that factors such as better surveillance, careful hospital cleaning measures and education and advertising campaigns can mitigate the HAI phenomenon.

The research in the first two years of activity has highlighted some important results. In particular, it was possible to exploit the ministerial data to be able to analyze the entire national territory. The data obtained by the Ministry of Health covered the years from 2015 to 2019 for 274 hospitals operating in 19 regions and 2 autonomous provinces. Secondly, the statistical analyzes confirmed the starting assumptions, namely how health expenditure for hygiene and cleaning in Italian public hospitals adjusted for appropriate characteristics of the hospitals themselves is in decline. On all the indicators considered at the budget level, the standardized reduction for hospital characteristics amounts to approximately 2%. Furthermore, it was observed that the variables considered by the statistical model that should act as a proxy of the complexity of the cases treated and the risk of hospital infections are not correlated with the budget chapters relating to hospital hygiene. This means that there is no direct relationship, as one would expect, between a greater presence in hospitals of environments with a high risk of infection and the budgetary expenditure on cleaning and hygiene.

The next step concerned the possibility of observing a relationship between hospital budgets and the incidence of HAIs detected by the hospital discharge forms. This analysis showed that those who devote more economic resources to hygiene and cleaning also obtain a statistically significant reduction in the rate of hospital infections. In particular, a decrease of 10 million euros in the overall annual expenditure for cleaning of all Italian public hospitals shows an increase in infections of 45 percent.

This result is exactly in line with what was expected from the project and constitutes a first evidence confirming the fact that in addition to the process dynamics present in individual hospitals that can in some way explain the onset of healthcare-related infections, there is also a greater probability of observing an infection where the expense for hygiene is lowest.

These are therefore very encouraging results at the project level and which, at the same time, have very relevant policy repercussions.

In order to therefore be able to develop guidelines that can assist policy makers in the work of systematic reduction of HAIs, the Foundation, in agreement with ONSBI, involved three hospital companies operating at national level. The aim is to compare different approaches to HAIs and the application of established protocols for their treatment. In this way it will be possible to understand if a more consolidated protocol is able to have a systematic effect of reducing the incidence of HAIs.

— — — —

We need your input to continue to provide you with quality and independent information.

SUPPORT US. DONATE NOW BY CLICKING HERE

© breaking latest news