Infectious Disease Specialist Faces Disciplinary Proceedings After Colleagues’ Complaint

Title: Infectious Disease Specialist Faces Disciplinary Proceedings for Controversial Statements

Date: July 13, 2023

Colleagues of renowned infectious disease specialist, Matteo Bassetti, are calling for disciplinary action against him after he made controversial statements on social media. A group of 123 doctors reported Bassetti to the Order of Surgeons and Dentists in the Province of Genoa, sparking a heated debate within the medical community.

In a tweet, Bassetti expressed gratitude towards those who reported him and stated his intention to report them to their respective Orders. He wrote, “I’m reporting them all,” causing further division and tension among medical professionals.

The letter submitted by the 123 doctors to the President of the Order of Genoa, Alessandro Bonsignore, requests that Bassetti undergo disciplinary proceedings. It accuses him of violating the Code of Ethics, particularly in regards to promoting the safety and efficacy of unapproved drugs, insulting colleagues, and endorsing contradictory treatment protocols for COVID-19.

Among the allegations listed in the letter, the doctors claim that Bassetti attacked colleagues who discussed the pros and cons of vaccination, calling them bad teachers. They also accused him of denigrating doctors who had used traditional drugs to treat their patients, while promoting ministerial guidelines that favored watchful waiting.

Additionally, the doctors accused Bassetti of lending his image for non-health-related advertising, which they argue undermines the decorum associated with the medical profession.

In response to the allegations, Bassetti took to Twitter to defend himself. He called the accusations a “gigantic own goal” and vowed to take legal action against each of the doctors who reported him. He stated, “They provided me and my lawyer with the documentation to denounce them, one by one, at their respective orders.”

Ending his message with the phrase, “Words fly, writings remain,” Bassetti expressed his disappointment at the level of baseness he believed was displayed by his colleagues.

The controversy surrounding Bassetti’s conduct has sparked a public debate on the freedom of expression within the medical field, as well as the responsibilities and boundaries of healthcare professionals when it comes to sharing their opinions.

As the situation unfolds, many are anxiously awaiting the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings and the potential ramifications for both Bassetti and the doctors who reported him.

