Infectious disease spreads among dogs, over 200 cases in a short time: symptoms and how to treat

A mysterious and infectious respiratory disease is causing alarm in the United States, with over 200 cases reported since mid-August. The disease has been identified primarily on the Northwest Coast, but cases have also been reported in Colorado, Illinois, and New Hampshire. According to a news release from the Oregon Department of Agriculture, the disease has been described as an atypical infectious respiratory disease.

Symptoms of the disease in dogs include coughing, sneezing, eye/nasal discharge, and lethargy. While the disease has proven fatal in rare cases, it generally does not result in acute, fatal pneumonia. Veterinarians have reported that dogs affected by the disease show signs of upper respiratory disease, but do not test positive for common respiratory diseases. The disease has also been found to be resistant to standard treatments.

Dogs can reduce the risk of contagion by minimizing contact with unknown dogs, keeping sick dogs at home, and avoiding shared water bowls. The disease’s viral etiology has made it difficult to diagnose and treat with typical respiratory diagnostic tests yielding largely negative results.

The Oregon state veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz has stated that the epidemiology of the reported cases points to a viral cause, but common respiratory diagnostic tests have not been able to confirm the specific virus responsible. Dr. David Needle, a pathologist at the University of New Hampshire, has explained that, while the disease does not often lead to fatalities, it remains important to take preventative measures to protect pets.

The widespread nature of the disease has raised concerns amongst pet owners and veterinary professionals, as the exact cause and treatment for the disease remain elusive.