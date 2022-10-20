So I read on Ansa.it on October 17, 2022. “Covid, the fifth dose of the vaccine 120 days after the last booster (Ministry of Health) and can be administered in conjunction with others“. Yes, the news really deserves a quick comment. Between one thing and another, almost without realizing it, we casually arrived at the fifth dose. After all, we have said it on several occasions, salvation is always a dose beyond. Curious religion, the therapeutic one we are experiencing, or rather undergoing for the past two and a half years. It is about a religion that continually postpones the moment of salvation, always postponing it again to the consumption of the next commodity. In that, he really gives himself one unspeakable connection between religion and consumerism, which seem to be intertwined with each other under the sign of this new therapeutic religion that we are serving on our skin, literally. In fact, on the one hand there is the idea of ​​salvation, reduced to the minimum element of the health of the body, a materialistic salvationa totally biological soteriology, linked to the survival of one’s own individual body.

What marks the zero degree of the Westwe might say the apex of nihilism, so you no longer believe in anything. No project of collective salvation, no afterlife, no ideal of social redemption. The only salvation allowed, by now, is that of the survival of one’s biological body, that is, individual health. What reveals how Western man no longer believes in anything, if not in bare life and in the need to safeguard it at any cost. Secondly, the religion of consumerism, which promises salvation in the consumption of commodities. However the consumed commodity makes the promise of salvation disappear with itfacendola reappear each time on the horizon with the new merchandise that the system of production, with its phantasmagoria, makes appear according to a fatal circularity that potentially proceeds ad infinitum. And so we have the figure evoked several times, according to which salvation is always a commodity further on or, in the specific case of therapeutic religion, salvation is always a dose beyond.

I said it and I said it again, we wrote it in our book Global Coup, the therapeutic religion foresees that the vaccine figure as a parousia of salvation and at the same time as a fundamental sacrament of this new religion. You will remember well when he came down from the Brenner with great fanfare and the vaccine was worshiped, the sacred vaccine awaited and celebrated in unified networks, while the Italians were plugged at home by decree law. Well, this therapeutic religion reveals once more how science, or rather what we today improperly call scienceis in many ways slipped down the slope of a scientific superstition that makes it worthy of being called otherwise and not science. A sort of scientific religion in which the very theme of believing in science reveals this loss of scientificity of science itself, which it becomes faith, religion, dogmatic.

And then let’s not forget the fact that, we can well repeat it in this perspective, the vaccine as the foundation of the new religion, the most holy serum always praised and blessedin fact it does not take us out of the emergency, but is itself, with its iteration, an integral part of that emergency that never ends. In other words, the most holy doses of blessed serum do not end the emergency, since the infinite emergency is the new neoliberal normality and this new normality is also based, moreover, on infinite doses of blessed and always praising serum.

Radioactivity – Flashes of everyday thought with Diego Fusaro