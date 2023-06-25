Inflamed Achilles tendon: the right treatment

The inflamed Achilles tendon is very painful and is a condition that is not linked to a pathology: what is the right treatment to do.

When we walk wrong, we do inappropriate exercises without following the instructions, we are overweight or we make continuous movements with our feet, we put this important tendon under strain, seriously compromising its function.

Usually it all resolves with pain and soreness, but in other cases the situation can degenerate, causing a real inflammation of the tendon, which must be treated appropriately.

How to treat Achilles tendon inflammation

Inflammation of the Achilles tendon it manifests itself with intense pain in the heel area, accompanied by the impossibility of performing the movement. It can take over progressively or even violently, making it even difficult to walk. There are various avenues for treatment. Physiotherapy is certainly one of these, but it is by no means a way that solves the problem in a short time.

Achilles tendon, inflammation: how to cure it (tantasalute.it)

The Achilles tendon is the largest in the entire body and is also the strongest because it is formed by the intersection of three different muscles and for this reason it is so functional to movement and able to support body weight and posture. Precisely for this reason it is also vulnerable as it is essential for walking and in any case continuously under strain. When there is continuous stress, inadequate footwear, movement problems, excessive weight, inflammation is generated. There are instances where this is more prevalent for pathological conditions or in any case genetic and other situations in which external issues determine the inflammation.

In addition to acute pain, in the symptomatology the following are distinguished: reduced mobility, stiffness of the area, pain to the touch, swelling. Only the doctor can diagnose by doing a visual exam first and then a specific one such as an MRI to keep the inflammation under control and, of course, note how extensive it is. In fact, we need to understand if it is a temporary issue or if there are problems with adjacent structures, such as tendons. Initial treatment, when there are no major problems going on, is with a brace, a heel piece that fits into the shoe. If the picture is more advanced, it will be necessary to undergo physiotherapy or, in some cases, rehabilitation, therapeutic exercises and obviously drugs. Everything is aimed at the narrow reduction of the pain and then at the standard mobility. Tecar therapy, shock waves and targeted exercises have also spread in recent years as therapies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

