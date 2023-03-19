Gum disease is among the most common chronic human diseases, affecting between 20 and 50% of people worldwide. Inflammation develops when plaque, a “film” full of bacteria, builds up on the teeth. If the germs are not removed, they increase in number and produce toxins that can damage the tissues until they cause “periodontitis”.
The body, to counteract bacterial growth, starts a aggressive inflammatory response which can lead to retraction of the normal gingival sulcus and the formation of periodontal pockets. If no action is taken, there may be bone loss, which jeopardizes the stability of the teeth.
19 March 2023 | 07:46
