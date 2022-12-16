Almost all of us have neck pain. Neck discomfort can be very annoying but it is also extremely common.

When these annoyances are minor, they can also be tolerated, but sometimes neck discomfort is really painful and then we talk about cervicalgia. Cervicalgia is a real problem because it concerns the inflamed cervical. Now there are systems to be able to find relief in an easy way. If the pain in the neck persists, it is most likely a cervical pain.

It is a pain that involves the spine and could also involve a single arm. The causes of neck pain are really many. Bad habits and bad postures can be among the causes of neck pain. In fact look at the mobile phone with the head always bowed forward or hunched over in front of the PC and maybe for hours it can certainly cause damage.

An annoying but solvable problem

But rheumatoid arthritis and slipped discs can also cause this discomfort. In short, neck pain is a big problem that can have many causes. But stress shouldn’t be underestimated either. Stress and a state of prolonged tension can just cause or even aggravate neck pain. If neck pain depends on an accident it is important to apply an ice pack, instead after 48 hours it would be more useful to apply heat.

But if the pain lasts after 48 hours you need paracetamol. In addition, herbal gel ointments are also used for the muscles. Indeed it is precisely the herbal remedies such as for example the arnica that can offer us a good relief.

Tricks to improve the situation

But when there is neck pain in addition to medicines and light massages it is also important to avoid bad habits in fact you have to be with a correct posture in front of the PC and smartphone. And you also need to avoid sleeping with your head tilted to the side. Great relief can be offered from an orthopedic pillow. But everyday habits can also be very important.

For example lift spending suddenly it’s definitely a real blow to neck pain. So it is precisely these small and large habits of everyday life that can worsen or mitigate this annoyance which can also be extremely painful.

A correct lifestyle is important

So as always the best cure is a correct lifestyle that does not go to stress those delicate areas. Unfortunately the cervical is stressed in many situations of everyday life and therefore it shouldn’t be surprising if it hurts many people. But this is just a way to impose on ourselves more and more healthier lifestyle habits respectful of our body.