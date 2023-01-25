Home Health Inflammaging, if the skin ages prematurely it could be due to inflammation
Inflammaging, if the skin ages prematurely it could be due to inflammation

Inflammaging, if the skin ages prematurely it could be due to inflammation

The passage of time also leaves its traces on the skin and it’s not just a question of age. Much also depends on inflammation and, in fact, more and more scientific studies concern the phenomenon of inflammaging, i.e. the inflammation that accelerates ageing. Medicine now has reliable data on the link between inflammation, free radicals and ageing, a topic which was also discussed at the Congress of Isplad, the International-Italian Society of Dermatology, Aesthetic Plastic and Oncology, recently held in Rome.

