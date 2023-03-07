Conjunctivitis – by far the most common eye disease – means that the conjunctiva reacts to an inflammatory stimulus with increased blood congestion (red eye) and with the secretion of proteins and white blood cells from the vessels. The triggering inflammatory stimulus hits the conjunctiva in actual conjunctivitis mainly from the environment; but also stimuli from the dermis, the cornea, the iris and the eyelids lead to conjunctivitis. Only the ophthalmologist can distinguish the comparatively harmless inflammation that is concentrated in the conjunctiva from reddening of the conjunctiva, which is a warning sign of a serious eye disease.

Conjunctivitis is caused by bacterial, viral or fungal infections, physical or chemical influences such as foreign bodies, radiation or corrosive substances. Further through allergies or infectious general diseases but also through serious eye diseases and hypersensitivity to environmental stimuli.

The subjective complaints are expressed in burning eyes, itching, scratching, foreign body sensation – like grains of sand rubbing with every blink. Eyelids are often stuck together in the morning. The mucous threads and secretions on the cornea occasionally cause minor visual disturbances, but these disappear when the eye is cleaned. Objective signs that are visible to the layperson are swelling of the conjunctiva – sometimes also of the eyelids – and possibly the watery, mucous or purulent discharges that cause stickiness in the morning. The most striking feature, the increased reddening of the eye, should never tempt you to think only of conjunctivitis; because the “red eye” is a warning sign of many eye diseases.

During the diagnosis, the doctor will determine the cause of the reddened eye and prescribe an appropriate therapy. Eye drops with antibiotics are prescribed for bacterial pathogens and eye ointments with antivirals for viral diseases.