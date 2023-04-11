© Getty Images/seb_ra

Stomach pain, Nausea and constant belching: These symptoms can indicate an inflammation of the stomach lining. Inflammation of the gastric mucosa – also known as gastritis – is a common disease. The probability of getting gastritis in life is about 20 percent in Germany. A distinction is made between acute gastritis, which usually occurs suddenly and disappears again, and chronic gastritis, which progresses more slowly. Find out more about the various causes, symptoms and how to treat gastritis here.

What is gastritis?

By definition, gastritis is an inflammation of the gastric mucosa.

To better understand what happens in gastritis, it helps to take a closer look at the structure of the stomach: the stomach serves as a temporary storage place for our food. With the help of the stomach acid, the food components are digested so that our body can break down the individual ones absorb nutrients in the small intestine. Stomach acid (hydrochloric acid) is produced by special cells (parietal cells) in our stomach. So that we don’t digest ourselves, the mucous membrane of the stomach is protected by a special layer of mucus. This is also produced by specialized cells in our stomach, the subsidiary cells.

If there is an imbalance between the gastric acid and the protective layer of the stomach, the mucous membrane is attacked. The result is an inflammatory reaction, which is now referred to as gastric mucosal inflammation or gastritis.

What are the symptoms of gastritis?

The symptoms can be very different. As a rule, the symptoms of acute gastritis start suddenly and tend to be quite severe. Instead, they often go away on their own. In the chronic form, the symptoms can be less pronounced, but they do not disappear so quickly.

Possible signs of gastritis are:

Stomach pain, which is pain in the upper abdomen and behind the breastbone, sometimes triggered by pressure below the breastbone

constant belching

bloating

back pain

Nausea, sometimes with vomiting

loss of appetite

heartburn

bloated stomach

The symptoms are quite unspecific and can also occur with other diseases such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), irritable bowel syndrome or diarrhea. There is no difference in symptoms between men and women.

What is the cause of gastritis?

Possible triggers of gastritis are:

too much Coffee

too much nicotine

spicy food

Stress

Infections with bacteria, viruses or fungi (mostly Helicobacter pylori, but also others such as staphylococci or herpes simplex)

radiotherapy

various drugs, for example:

Whether the inflammation of the gastric mucosa is contagious depends on the cause: In the case of infectious triggers, it can also be transmitted to other people.

Acute and chronic gastritis: what forms are there?

A distinction is made between acute and chronic gastritis. Acute gastritis is a suspected diagnosis that is made without an invasive procedure. The diagnosis can often be made on the basis of the typical symptoms and a medical examination.

Chronic gastritis must always be confirmed by a gastroscopy, including the removal of a tissue sample. This is the only way to reliably distinguish between the different forms. Depending on the form, gastroscopy shows, for example, swelling and patchy reddening of the mucous membrane in the antrum (a section of the stomach), punctiform bleeding or more translucent vessels. Acute gastritis can also progress into a chronic form.

Traditionally, there are three forms of chronic gastritis.

Chronic gastritis type A – autoimmune destruction of the stomach cells

Type A gastritis, also sometimes called atrophic gastritis or autoimmune gastritis, is the rarest of the three main forms at around five percent. In this autoimmune disease, your own immune system attacks the cells of the stomach, more precisely the parietal cells. These are actually responsible for acid production, but gradually perish with this disease. Chronic inflammation of the gastric mucosa occurs, in which less and less acid is produced. Although too much stomach acid can trigger gastritis, too little stomach acid can too: if our body produces too little acid, the stomach lacks natural protection. Pathogens now have an easier time because they are not killed by the acid.

Our body responds by trying to increase stomach acid production. It does this, among other things, by means of the hormone gastrin. This normally stimulates the parietal cells to produce more acid. However, since these cells are destroyed by the body’s own immune system, the expected acid production does not occur and the body releases more and more gastrin. On the one hand, gastrin in high amounts itself leads to inflammation of the gastric mucosa and, on the other hand, increases the risk of developing certain forms of gastric cancer.

In addition, the parietal cells of the stomach are crucial for the absorption of vitamin B12. Without the so-called intrinsic factor, which is produced by these cells, we cannot absorb vitamin B12. Those affected by type A gastritis often have a vitamin B12 deficiency, which can be seen in the blood values. A B12 deficiency can lead to anemia (pernicious anemia), fatigue and increasing shortness of breath.

Chronic gastritis type B – Bacteria colonize the stomach

Type B gastritis is the most common reason for chronic gastritis. This is where the stomach is colonized with the bacterium Helicobacter pylori. It is not yet known exactly how the transmission takes place and how one becomes infected. The majority of adults in Germany have Helicobacter in their stomachs without showing any symptoms. However, this germ is only treated if symptoms occur. Read more about the stomach germ Helicobacter pylori here.

Chronic gastritis type C – chemically induced inflammation of the gastric mucosa

After type B gastritis, type C gastritis is the second most common cause of chronic inflammation of the gastric mucosa, accounting for around 30 percent. In particular, prolonged use of painkillers such as acetylsalicylic acid, ibuprofen or diclofenac can damage the stomach. Backflow of bile into the stomach, for example as a result of an operation, can also damage the gastric mucosa. Other noxae, such as regular alcohol consumption and smoking, initially cause acute gastritis. If left untreated, this will lead to chronic gastritis over time.

Inflammation of the gastric mucosa: gastric ulcer as a possible consequence

If the stomach acid attacks the mucous membrane over a long period of time, bleeding can occur. If this bleeding is more superficial, it is called erosive gastritis. If a deeper wound occurs in the stomach wall, one speaks of a gastric ulcer or gastric ulcer.

Both erosive gastritis and gastric ulcer must be confirmed by gastroscopy (gastroscopy). Therapy ranges from medication to reduce gastric acid production to endoscopic interventions in which active bleeding is staunched with the help of so-called clips.

Treatment: What helps quickly with acute gastritis?

If you have acute gastritis, you should first avoid anything that can irritate the stomach. The diet in the case of gastric mucosal inflammation should therefore consist of bland food as far as possible. You should avoid the following substances:

Alcohol

Coffee

hot spices

Nicotine

Painkillers that attack the lining of the stomach

In this article you will learn what to eat if you have gastric mucosal inflammation

Medicines for inflammation of the gastric mucosa

In addition to diet, there are medications to treat acute gastritis. The doctor treating you usually prescribes a stomach protector, for example pantoprazole or omeprazole. These drugs reduce gastric acid production by inhibiting the proton pump in the stomach and thus fewer protons, which are part of the stomach acid, reach the stomach.

It is important to take the respective drug regularly and not to stop it abruptly. If the symptoms subside, the drug should be tapered off in order to avoid a so-called “rebound phenomenon”. That means cutting the dose in half for a few days before stopping the drug altogether.

Antacids, i.e. active ingredients to neutralize stomach acid, are only prescribed in mild cases or, for example, for heartburn.

Which home remedies help against gastritis?

The scientifically most effective therapy is the combination of giving up smoking, a light diet and proton pump inhibitors (e.g. pantoprazole). In alternative medicine one can still find the use of healing earth for gastritis. It should bind the gastric acid and thus lead to an improvement in symptoms.

Another over-the-counter drug is Iberogast®. For mild ailments, some studies have shown moderate effectiveness.

It can also be helpful to do mindfulness exercises to reduce stress. Some teas also have a calming effect on the stomach and can be drunk to relieve symptoms, for example fennel-anise-cumin tea or tea made from chamomile or peppermint. A hot water bottle also helps some people with stomach pains.

What helps with chronic gastritis?

In the case of chronic gastritis, it depends on the underlying cause. For type C gastritis, the most important thing is to eliminate the substance that caused the inflammation of the stomach lining. Type B can be treated with antibiotics.

Type A gastritis cannot be cured per se. Here it is important to pay attention to a stomach-friendly diet, to check the blood values ​​at regular intervals and to carry out a gastroscopy. Due to the high gastrin levels, those affected have a higher risk of developing carcinoma. Life expectancy with type A gastritis is not affected if good care is taken.

How long does gastric mucosal inflammation last?

Acute gastritis usually heals on its own after one to two weeks. If acute gastritis does not go away despite therapy, it is advisable to visit a specialist practice for gastroenterology.

Chronic gastritis lasts for months or years. Since chronic gastritis often goes unnoticed, it can take some time before the diagnosis is made.

Prevent gastritis – 4 tips for prevention

To prevent gastric mucosal inflammation, it is advisable to avoid possible triggers as much as possible:

This includes, for example, the reduction or elimination of stress, for example through targeted relaxation methods and regular exercise. The consumption of coffee, alcohol or nicotine should also be limited as much as possible. The same applies to the consumption of heavily seasoned or extremely hot or cold food and citrus fruits. Instead, a healthy and balanced diet with lots of fiber and little fat is recommended. Avoid medications that irritate the stomach. If possible, after consulting a doctor, replace the stomach-irritating agents with better-tolerated ones. Painkillers should not be taken in the long term and should only be taken as prescribed by a doctor.

ICD codes for this disease: K29.-

Updated: 04/11/2023



Author*in:

Yannis Diener, medical student