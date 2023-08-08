Home » Inflammation of the iris|iridocyclitis | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de
Inflammation of the iris|iridocyclitis

Inflammation of the iris|iridocyclitis

Sometimes the color of the iris of an eye can change. This is often the sign of inflammation. The consequences of an inflammation can include cataracts or glaucoma. However, the most common form of inflammation of the iris is iridocyclitis. The causes of iridocyclitis are very diverse. The symptoms of iridocyclitis range from eye pain, photophobia, poor vision due to clouding of the vitreous body or aqueous humor, sluggish pupil reaction, pupil color change and protein deposits in the cornea to adhesions of the cornea to the pupil.

If the ophthalmologist detects iridocyclitis, the patient should definitely go to an internist so that the causes can be properly clarified.

In the treatment of iridocyclitis, the iris is first immobilized with medication, ie brought into the dilated position. This is done with atropine drops. The inflammation is treated with anti-inflammatory substances and antibiotics. Dry heat (red light) has also proven to be beneficial. In the case of chronic inflammation, a cure makes sense.

