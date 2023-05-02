Inflation returns to growth in Italy, rising to 8.3% in April. It also accelerates in the Eurozone (to 7%)

Italia The provisional estimate of Istat

Inflation is on the rise again: the national consumer price index for the entire community (NIC), gross of tobacco, in April on the basis of preliminary estimates recorded an increase of 0.5% on a monthly basis and 8.3% year-on-year, from +7.6% the previous month. The Istat detects it.

The acceleration in the inflation rate is primarily due to the increase on a trend basis in the prices of non-regulated energy goods (from +18.9% to +26.7%). Core inflation, excluding energy and fresh food, remained stable at +6.3%, as did that excluding energy only (at +6.4%).

The effects of the performance of the three categories of goods which slowed the decline in inflation were only partially offset by the more marked decline in the prices of regulated Energy (from -20.3% to -26.4%) and by the slowdown of those of processed food (+15.3% to +14.7%), unprocessed food (+9.1% to +8.4%), housing services (+3, 5% to +3.2%) and Services relating to transport (from +6.3% to +6.0%).

Inflation is on the rise again in the Eurozone, to 7% in April

In April, inflation started to rise again in the Eurozone as well, reaching 7%, slightly up on the 6.9% recorded in March. This is reported by Eurostat in its first flash estimate. This is the first rise in inflation after the decline that began last November from the record levels reached in 2022.

According to data collected and released by the European statistics office, in April food, tobacco and alcohol were confirmed as the main component driving the inflation trend, although the increase in prices in the sector dropped to 13.6% compared to 15.5% in March. Non-energy industrial goods follow (6.2%, compared to 6.6% in March), and services (5.2%, compared to 5.1% in March). On the other hand, a trend reversal for energy prices, which rose again in April, recording 2.5% compared to -0.9% in the previous month.

In April, a slight slowdown for the shopping trolley

As regards the price trend in Italy, Istat explained that the setback in the inflation recovery phase is mainly due to the new acceleration of Energy Goods, whose trend, despite the 0.8 % on a quarterly basis, discounting an unfavorable base effect with last year (-5.8% quarterly in April 2022). In the food sector – continued the statistical agency -, the prices of processed products, as well as those of non-processed goods, show an attenuation of their growth on an annual basis, which contributes to the stabilization of core inflation (stops at + 6.3%). Finally, the decrease on a trend basis in the prices of the “shopping cart” is accentuated, which in April stood at +12.1%.

