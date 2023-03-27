The president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, thundered against the ECB for the new rise in interest rates as it pushes Italy towards recession, while inflation is on the rise. The emeritus professor of Economics at the Bocconi University in Milan, Francesco Giavazzi, in connection with the “Mezz’ora in più” program on Rai3, unraveled the skein.

First of all, he clarified the origin of inflation: “In Europe it arises from the price of gas which has gone from 20 euros before the war to 100 and below 30 now. The error is not from the ECB but from politics”. The economist explained that the disunity of the EU over the price of gas purchased from Russia, after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, turned out to be a boomerang: “An agreement was only reached in December due to the opposition from Holland and Germany. If the price cap had been introduced a year ago, inflation would not have started and we would not have it so high. It is clear that when it starts it must be stopped and the ECB did the right thing. Now we have to wait for the reduction in gas to be transmitted to the economy”.

The presenter Lucia Annunziata then teased him: “Some economists say that inflation is the coming to a head of quantitative easing”, but Giavazzi pointed out that quantitative easing is a tool used by the Central Bank when interest rates are close zero: “Coming home to roost is the mistake on the price cap not made at the right time. The measure was introduced to stop the negative inflation of 2014-15, suspended in 2018 and reintroduced with the pandemic. Now the worry is that it will happen again and it would be a disaster. To be clear, negative inflation led to the great depression in the US in the 1930s – the academic recalled – Anyone who is heavily in debt, when prices fall, the real value of their debt increases. This is why highly indebted countries like Italy must absolutely avoid it. Those who criticize forget what the effects of a fall in the price level would be”.

What is Quantitative Easing? It is a rather aggressive monetary policy implemented by central banks to “create money” through the purchase of government bonds or other bonds. By increasing the amount of money lent to banks, through open market operations, the Central Bank pumps liquidity into the system when loans granted to households and businesses drop dangerously in number and consistency and eliminates the so-called “toxic securities” from the market.

Annunziata also touched on the theme of the Pnrr: “It seems that the Meloni government wants to carry out a transparency operation by declaring that the delays are the fault of the previous executive”. The former economic adviser to Mario Draghi at Palazzo Chigi underlined: “Those who say he is late do not understand how it works. More than 190 billion cannot be spent immediately. In Italy there was a need for a series of reforms. For example, the procurement code, which took a year to rewrite from scratch. It was normal to start spending late. If we had started immediately, we would now be blocked by bureaucracy. We have prepared the regulatory framework”.

Giavazzi didn’t say too much about the fate of the Pnrr but he rang the alarm clock: “We should be ready. European Affairs Minister Raffaele Fitto, who is in charge, will start implementing things. There is pressure in Brussels but it all depends on us. Growth will be helped by the money from the Pnrr and in my opinion in Italy in 2023 it will be between 1 and 2%, contrary to what Bonomi says. It is our problem and our interest to spend this mountain of money.