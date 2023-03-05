9
Gazzetta di Parma Srl – PI 02361510346 – SDI code: M5UXCR1
10 inhabitants out of a thousand affected
Everything as expected: this year’s seasonal flu, the so-called “Australian”, is confirmed to be particularly aggressive, with an early peak (between late November and early December) and a long tail until it continues
…
This article is reserved for readers with Gweb+ access
then €1.99 per month or €19.99 per year
© breaking latest news
Gazzetta di Parma Srl – PI 02361510346 – SDI code: M5UXCR1
© Gazzetta di Parma – breaking latest news
Powered By GMDE srl