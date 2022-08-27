He has been writing on the web for 15 years, taking his first steps as a ghost writer for small and medium-sized companies and debunking fake news . For a long time he was involved in culture, theater and independent music. He loves crime news , politics and everything related to health and nutrition.











Thetomato flualso known as fever of pomodoro. The disease that mainly affects children is spreading far from us, but many are worried about its possible arrival in Italia. In the UK, two cases have been isolated which have shed light on this new medical mystery.

What is the tomato flu that worries the world: the symptoms

The tomato flu o tomato fever is a new disease that was first identified in May of this year in three states of theIndia.

It is called in this way because, in addition to symptoms influenza-like causes skin rashes e blisters red purulent that can reach the size of tomatoes.

Here is everything you need to know about the tomato flu: from symptoms to treatments. The pathogen causing this disease is still unknown. But British and Indian scientists have one theory very solid based on the limited data available.

Two cases of tomato flu in the UK: what emerged

A little girl of 13 months and the brother of 5 years were seen by their pediatrician in the UK after traveling with their family to the Indian state of Keralawhere the largest outbreak of tomato flu broke out.

During their stay abroad, about and month, the children and their parents were hosted by relatives and friends in different cities. Those in which the first cases of the mysterious disease were detected.

A week before returning to England, both children would play with a peer who had recently passed what the local media were already calling the tomato flu.

The symptoms of the two sick children taken to hospital in England

After another week, the girl, in particular, and her little brother began to have the first suspicious symptoms. Neither would have fever or other systemic manifestations.

They both had painful blisters. The boy after two days started to healwhile the little sister began to have injuries even within the mouthwhich caused excessive salivation.

The injuries healed within 6 days for the baby and in the turn of 16 days in the child. Both shouldn’t have scars.

Both enterovirus coxsackievirus A16 positive: what it means

Both children underwent specific tests in a pediatric hospital, where however they were not hospitalized. In fact, only home isolation was arranged for them.

Both tested negative for monkeypox and positive for a strain of enterovirusil coxsackievirus A16responsible for the disease hands feet mouth.

A discovery in line with what is also emerging in India, where i laboratory technicians are finding positivity to the pathogen in moles children symptomaticand where doctors ask the health authorities not to spread alarmism.

In Kerala there are many pediatricians who underline that the tomato flu would be nothing more than the exanthematous enteroviral disease that is manifesting itself, for factors yet to be clarified, in a manner particularly violent.

What is the mani feet mouth and what does it have to do with the influence of the tomato

The mani foot mouth (or hand foot mouth) is a disease caused by several enteroviruses, which mainly affects children in age preschool.

Hands of a child who has contracted the disease hands feet mouth.

Symptoms include fever, ulcers oral painful and eruptions cutaneous on hands, feet and buttocks. The treatment consists of keeping the body temperature low and treating the pain, waiting for the natural healing of the rashes.

It contracts from people infected through close contact or droplet, I did (for example, changing an infected baby’s nappy and then rubbing his eyes or mouth), objects e surfaces contaminated.

To avoid the spread of the disease it is necessary to wash your hands frequently and sanitize the house, paying particular attention to the handles and knobs.

Solved the mystery of the “new virus” circulating in India among children?

In short, scientists believe that there is no one behind the influence of the tomato new virus, but a particularly aggressive variant of coxsackievirus A16. And that the feared tomato flu is nothing but the hands, feet, mouth.

However they will have to be conducted more Education on small Indian patients to confirm this theory, and possibly to understand why the disease is manifesting itself in such severe forms, with painful and particularly large blisters.

Influence of tomatoes in Italy: what are the risks and how many cases are there

There are no cases of tomato flu in Italy, while the hand-foot-mouth disease is part of the exanthematous diseases common in childhood.

It is difficult, as always in these cases and in such early stages of the infection, to calculate what the risks are for our country and for the rest of Europe, also considering all the uncertainties concerning the “new” disease.

The hope is that in the state of Kerala they will be done interventions targeted to avoid the spread of the pathogen and to secure schools and kindergartens.

However, it seems clear that we are not facing the beginning of one new pandemicor at least not at the beginning of a pandemic like that of Sars-Cov-2 that brought our hospitals to their knees during the first waves.

Even if it were to spread to our latitudes, the tomato flu appears as a pathology manageable and not particularly graveas long as you treat it in time and observe the correct hygiene rules to prevent its spread.



