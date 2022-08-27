Home Health Influence of the tomato, solved the mystery? What it really is and what are the risks for Italy and Europe
Health

Influence of the tomato, solved the mystery? What it really is and what are the risks for Italy and Europe

by admin
Influence of the tomato, solved the mystery? What it really is and what are the risks for Italy and Europe

There is a lot of concern about the tomato flu infecting children and immunocompromised people, but it is a known disease

Published on:

WEB EDITOR

He has been writing on the web for 15 years, taking his first steps as a ghost writer for small and medium-sized companies and debunking fake news. For a long time he was involved in culture, theater and independent music. He loves crime news, politics and everything related to health and nutrition.







Thetomato flualso known as fever of pomodoro. The disease that mainly affects children is spreading far from us, but many are worried about its possible arrival in Italia. In the UK, two cases have been isolated which have shed light on this new medical mystery.

You may also like

Extremely itchy? The bite is not from mosquitoes:...

Why am I not losing weight? The cause...

Heart attack and stroke, 1 gram of salt...

nobody knows, but these herbs improve the condition

Covid: 99 dead, 21,998 positive. Rate at 14.8%...

Shingles, one in 4 at risk of getting...

atypical symptoms that indicate a heart problem –...

Ice cream and sausage collected from supermarkets

Professor Giuseppe Valguarnera, the Palermo doctor who studied...

Centaurus, the new Covid variant, will be dominant...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy