Home Health Influence. Scotti (Fimmg) and Ricciardi (Cattolica): “Extend the vaccination campaign to the end of January”
Health

by admin
The union secretary and the Cattolica hygiene professor launch the appeal: “It is vital that those at risk choose to get vaccinated as soon as possible, let’s rediscover the use of masks, hand hygiene and extend the flu vaccination campaign at the end of January ”.

07 DIC

“Never in the last 15 years have we had to deal with a flu peak comparable to the one we are recording in recent weeks. It is vital that those at risk choose to get vaccinated as soon as possible, otherwise we risk having to experience dramatic months “. To sound the alarm is Sylvester Scotti, Fimmg general secretary, worried about a flu season that is proving to be much more aggressive and dangerous than it was possible to predict. The general practitioners of Fimmg are alarmed by the data on the flu epidemic curve, which show a huge and extremely early spread of the virus. So much so that the doctors themselves predict that at this rate the peak will be reached even before Christmas.

“If Covid has taught us that the peak phase is the one beyond which the descent then begins – continues Scotti – it should also be considered that bypassing the “summit”, if we do not protect ourselves with the vaccine, could have a very high price. high in terms of lives. Looking at current data, in fact, the trend suggests a much higher peak than that of past epidemics. To use an image that can make the idea, it is as if a tsunami were about to overwhelm us. In fact, the increase in cases, as we have learned for Covid, consequently leads to an increase in complications and mortality”.

The appeal launched by Fimmg is also linked to a dangerous psychological effect generated by the pandemic. “Many citizens now believe that the flu is no longer a risk, believing that only Covid can endanger health and considering the flu with great disdain. It is not so”. Never like this year, seasonal flu is showing aggressiveness, characterized by a very high fever, respiratory and sometimes gastrointestinal symptoms. The increase in cases is putting pressure on family doctors, who are overwhelmed by phone calls and messages, but also on hospitals where there is a sharp increase in hospitalizations.

“In the last two years – he then explains Walter Ricciardi, full professor of Hygiene and Preventive Medicine at the Catholic University – the use of masks and the hygiene rules adopted against Covid have greatly limited the spread of the flu virus. Thanks to the desire to return to normalcy, this year the precautionary rules are now considered outdated and the vaccination campaign has gone very badly, but it is a mistake. What is needed is a combination of measures such as vaccination, both against Covid and against the flu, and the intensification of public health measures. The individual response to epidemiological emergencies is not sufficient to protect the population, a public, coordinated and evidence-based approach is needed”.

It is no coincidence that Fimmg’s invitation is to protect yourself with masks and good hand hygiene, but also to extend the flu vaccination campaign beyond December, for the entire month of January. “We must absolutely try to avoid that, having reached the peak, this incidence of the virus is maintained for more than the usual one or two weeks before the descent, creating serious problems until late spring. So it is good to get vaccinated as soon as possible and continue to use masks and the hygiene standards that we have learned to use for the Covid pandemic ”, concludes Scotti.

07 December 2022
