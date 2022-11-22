Home Health Influence. Simg: “Epidemic is already at a high level and the vaccination campaign is proceeding slowly”
Health

Influence. Simg: “Epidemic is already at a high level and the vaccination campaign is proceeding slowly”

by admin
Influence. Simg: “Epidemic is already at a high level and the vaccination campaign is proceeding slowly”

The warning comes from the family doctors of the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care on the eve of their 39th national congress. “The data relating to this first phase of the flu indicate an incidence rate already at 6.6 per thousand, with peaks of almost 20 per thousand in children up to 5 years of age”.

22 NOV

We are still in November but the flu data is already causing concern. The vaccination campaign is proceeding slowly and could become an amplifier of this trend. This is the figure that comes from the 39th Congress of the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care, held from 24 to 26 November in Florence, at the Fortezza da Basso, with online sessions that will continue until 31 December.

“This year the flu epidemic has already reached high levels – he underlines Alexander Rossi, SIMG Infectious Disease Area Manager – The cases that we family doctors have encountered are numerous, especially in the youth population and in children. The first signs lead us to reasonably assume that it will be a challenging epidemic: in fact, current numbers show that we are already at the advanced stage level of last year’s flu epidemic. We must therefore undertake to protect the fragile population by extending the vaccination campaign, targeting above all the over 65s, those affected by co-morbidities and immunocompromised subjects, which can have consequences on hospitalizations and deaths. We must equip the clinics, administer the vaccines appropriately and overcome the hesitations. Our role as figures who garner the trust of patients charges us with the responsibility of making people understand that it is a garrison of public health and individual health at the same time. We must commit ourselves between now and the coming weeks, also taking the opportunity to propose co-administration: the flu vaccine, in fact, can act as a driver for the booster dose against COVID-19 and for other coverage against viral or bacterial infections with serious consequences such as pneumococcus or Herpes Zoster, which pose a threat to a fragile population”.

See also  flurry of resignations of nurses and doctors • Imola Oggi

The worrying data on the flu “The data relating to influenza in these first weeks of November indicate an incidence rate which has already risen to 6.6 per thousand inhabitants, with peaks of 19.6 per thousand in the pediatric population aged 0 to 5, which is the most affected and which acts as the main source of spread of the infection in the population – highlights Prof. Paul Bonanni, Member of the SItI ‘Vaccines and Vaccination Policies’ group who participated in a recent session of the SIMG Congress – Today we are at a level of incidence that is usually found around the first week of January: we are almost 2 months early. This doesn’t mean that we should have a similar trend to what we would have in January, but it’s still a cause for alarm, and it’s an invitation to proceed with vaccinations as soon as possible. In this first phase we have encountered a slowness in joining. Yet the forecasts for the flu do not bode well: not only has the epidemic curve already started to rise significantly, but due to the limited circulation in the last two years, the diffusion could be higher than in the pre-pandemic years, while the The abandonment of distancing measures could favor the spread of all respiratory tract infections, such as influenza, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus”.

November 22, 2022
© breaking latest news


Other articles in Work and Professions

image_1

image_2

image_3

image_4

image_5

image_6

Quotidianosanità.it

Online newspaper
of health information.

QS Editions srl
P.I. 12298601001

See also  Depression, psychiatrists: "A new drug works on the most severe forms"

Via Giacomo Peroni, 400
00131 – Roma

Via Vittorio Carpaccio, 18
00147 Roma (RM)

Site Manager

Cesare Fassari

Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto

president
Ernesto Rodriguez

Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– P.I. 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration with the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 05/22/2013

All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

You may also like

Fatty liver, a project of the Polyclinic to...

Together against syncytial virus, campaign to inform –...

Is taking probiotics during antibiotic courses useful or...

Among the most cited in the world in...

Lives on the edge: pregnant 🤰🏻 and weighing...

Alberto talks about his health conditions

So in 10 years Belgium has become the...

Influenza, peak of infections by Christmas. Scotti (Fimmg):...

Chris Hemsworth Alzheimer’s and genetic predisposition: that’s what...

Healthcare, Italy accelerates data collection and integration

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy