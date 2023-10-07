Home » Influencer Tommaso Zorzi Hospitalized After Leg Mishap: Shares Scary Experience with Fans
Italian Influencer Tommaso Zorzi Hospitalized with Leg Infection

Tommaso Zorzi, a popular influencer, recently found himself in the hospital due to a leg problem while on a trip to Bologna. The influencer initially experienced pain, redness, and swelling in his leg, prompting him to share his situation with his followers. Zorzi posted a photo of himself sitting at a table with his leg bandaged and raised, indicating that something was amiss.

Hours of fear and uncertainty followed as Zorzi sought medical attention for his leg issue. In a story shared with his followers, Zorzi explained, “I went to the emergency room for my leg. They suspected a thrombosis, which was quite worrisome. However, I have been discharged now, and it turns out it’s not a thrombosis. Instead, I have an infection and need to take antibiotics. But don’t worry, I’m fine.”

Zorzi also posted a photo of his swollen leg to show the severity of the situation. This unexpected turn of events comes after Zorzi had been complaining about discomfort in his leg for a few days on his social media platforms. The influencer had been traveling between Rome and Bologna, and it seems that the prolonged walks exacerbated his symptoms.

Initially, Zorzi’s fall during Fashion Week was suspected to be the cause of his leg issues. However, it was determined that an infection was the culprit, and it can be effectively treated through antibiotic therapy.

Zorzi’s followers and fans expressed their concern and well-wishes for his speedy recovery following the news of his hospitalization. Despite this setback, Zorzi remains optimistic and assures his followers that he will overcome this health challenge.

