Influencers on Social Media: How Consumers Recognize Advertising | > – Guide

If influencers are paid for product recommendations on Instagram & Co., they must make this clear. However, the prescribed advertising labeling is often missing or barely visible.

A better complexion thanks to a new cream, a younger appearance thanks to daily collagen drinks or a pleasant visit to a wellness hotel: Influencers, i.e. people with a strong presence in social media, appear friendly and approachable when they recommend products or services. Because their followers find such advice particularly authentic and trust them.

But behind supposedly good advice there is often advertising paid for by companies: In addition to money, influencers also receive free goods for promoting goods and services in their channels, and are allowed to stay in hotels or eat in restaurants for free.

Instagram & Co.: When do you have to label advertising?

The law against unfair competition, § 5a, also applies to advertisers in social media. Anyone who posts something in exchange for money, free goods, or free services must label it as an “advertisement” or “advertisement.” If, on the other hand, social channels are only operated for private purposes and free of charge, no labeling is required.

Reference to advertising often difficult to recognize

But some influencers are reluctant to reveal that their recommendations are based on collaborations with companies. Words such as “advertisement”, “advertisement”, “sponsored” or “ad” are built into videos, images or text, but are often not recognizable at first glance. References to ads are placed very small at the edge of the screen or inconspicuously near other symbols. In addition, the terms are sometimes kept in a font color that is similar to the background and are therefore hardly visible. Consumers should therefore always take a very close look.

Links and discount codes indicate advertising

Links to products, services, hotels or restaurants often indicate advertising in social channels. Many influencers work with so-called affiliate links: If a user clicks on such a link, the influencer – depending on the remuneration model – receives a commission through the click or through a purchase after the click.

In addition, bloggers earn from “discount codes” on social media. The codes often consist of the name of the influencer and the discount granted in capital letters, for example “LENA10”. If a buyer uses the discount code, the influencer also receives a commission.

Advertising for children often not recognizable

Advertising in social media is often not recognizable, especially for children: “Children often think that influencers only advertise what they like. That’s why they trust this advertising more than classic television advertising,” says communication scientist Katja Enke in an interview with the Federal Agency for political education. Enke advises parents to strengthen critical media skills in their children by looking at content on social media together and questioning it. The Klicksafe information brochure “Advertising and Commerce on the Internet” offers general tips on dealing with advertising content on the Internet.

Consumers can lodge a complaint

The state media authority in whose federal state the operator of the website is based is responsible for supervising advertising in social media. The State Media Authority of North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, complains that the social media profiles of influencers often cannot be clearly classified as advertising or private. In 2021, the agency sent notification letters to 179 of 389 checked profiles from North Rhine-Westphalia due to insufficient advertising labeling. Consumers can report violations of competition law in social media via a general page of the state media authorities or to the competition center.

This topic in the program:

ZAPP | 01/18/2023 | 11:00 p.m

Keywords for this article

Right

