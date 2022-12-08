The flu circulating in Italy in this autumn 2022? If the trend remains at these levels, “the highest peak in the last 15 years is expected. And it could be reached before Christmas because the values ​​have grown a lot”. Word of Silvestro Scotti, general secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg). But what the symptoms are, how long the flu lasts, what to do with the vaccine and how to treat the virus? To explain it with all the useful info is Humanitas.

WHAT IS THE INFLUENZA – Influenza is an acute, contagious infectious disease. It usually has a course of 5-7 days. It tends to heal spontaneously, although it is advisable to pay attention to any complications in subjects at risk (elderly, patients with chronic diseases, children).

WHAT ARE THE CAUSES AND SYMPTOMS – Influenza is an infectious disease, caused by a virus. The most frequent symptoms of the flu include: fever, muscle and joint pain, chills, sweating, headache, sore throat, nasal congestion, dry cough, tiredness. The most frequent complications of influenza are upper and lower respiratory tract infections.

HOW TO PREVENT IT: VACCINES AND TIPS – Flu vaccines stimulate the production of specific antibodies, significantly reducing the risk of getting sick; they must be repeated every year especially in the risk categories. In the flu season it is also advisable to: wash your hands well and with a certain frequency, cover your mouth and nose with your hands when you sneeze or cough, avoid crowded places if possible.

THE DIAGNOSIS: HOW LONG IT LASTS – Generally, a visit to the family doctor is sufficient for the diagnosis of flu. Particular attention must be paid to children and the elderly, especially when the symptoms tend to last too long compared to 5-7 days, or when the high temperature does not seem to go down even after the use of antipyretics.

TREATMENTS – Generally, the treatment of flu consists of a period of rest in bed and the intake of liquids useful to replenish those lost due to high temperatures and sweating. The use of drugs must be limited to the use of: analgesics (to limit muscle and skeletal pain), antipyretics (to lower the temperature), antibiotics (they have no effect against influenza viruses; they must be used only on medical indication in the suspicion of bacterial superinfections).