The flu “it is circulating but it is not yet endemic, there are reports of cases but there is still an aftermath of a favorable climatic season that limits the spread. The key month where it will hit hard will be December with the arrival of the cold, for this it is necessary that elderly and frail people get vaccinated“So Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit).

What is the flu

And it is a seasonal disease which, in the western hemisphere, occurs during the winter period. In humans it was first isolated in 1933, in England. Influenza viruses had previously been isolated from both chickens and pigs. Four types of flu have been identified since then. These are types A and types B, responsible for the classic flu symptoms; type C, of little clinical relevance (generally asymptomatic); type D, whose possibility of infecting humans is not yet clear. Influenza A viruses also divide into other subtypes based on molecular differences in the two surface glycoproteins hemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase (NA).

Symptoms, incubation and duration

The EpiCentro Iss explains that the flu is accompanied by the onset of “general and respiratory symptoms”, Which can last from 3-4 days to 1-2 weeks. Generally, the incubation is shorter (1-2 days). The flu usually strikes with fever, accompanied by “chills, bone and muscle aches, headache, severe general malaise, asthenia, myalgia, sore throat, cold, non-catarrhal cough and conjunctivitis”.

Fever, in particular, usually occurs abruptly and can reach 38 ° Cin children with peaks up to 39-40 ° C. The flu cough is dry and “it can be serious and very annoying”, which can last up to two or more weeks. Other symptoms are photophobia (excessive sensitivity and intolerance to light) and lack of appetite. On the other hand, symptoms involving the gastrointestinal tract are not frequent. Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea are caused by flu-like viruses, but typically occur mainly in children.

How it is transmitted

Influenza viruses pass through the airways. They therefore spread with particular ease through the droplets of saliva that are produced by coughing and sneezing, but also “simply by talking, above all in crowded and closed environments”, We always read on the EpiCentro Iss website. The flu spreads then by direct contact with infected subjects – for example if contaminated hands touch eyes, nose or mouth of healthy people – or through tools or objects. The influenza virus is in fact capable of persisting for a very long time and penetrating the body through the mucous membranes.

Those who are infected may have been contagious for a day or two before the onset of symptoms. It remains so until about five to ten days after the onset of symptomatic episodes. So, underline the ISS“The virus can also be transmitted by apparently healthy people”. People with immune systems weak and children can be contagious for an even longer time.

Healing

For most people, the flu is not a serious problem: it does not require specific medical attention and rarely leads to serious complications in healthy people. Among the people exposed to risks are pregnant women, younger children, the elderly, the chronically ill, those who are subjected to therapies that weaken the immune system and in general those who are not healthy, such as those who suffer from obesity and diabetes.

The vaccines

Influenza can be prevented, for example, with vaccination which, in addition to decreasing the possibility of getting sick, diminishes the chances of a serious course of symptoms in the event that one is affected by the viruses