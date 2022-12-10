The unwelcome Christmas 2022 guest of many Italian families will be the Australian flu. The virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco is sure of it, who at theAdkronos he spoke of “a growing phase that will continue” in infections, with a probable peak “in January”. Thus leaving us to imagine the Christmas and New Year holidays in full epidemic, the specialist points out. The Australian flu 2022-2023 it is affecting Italians at a relatively unexpected pace and intensity. This is confirmed by the sentinel doctors of the surveillance network InfluNet of the Higher Institute of Health. If, in fact, in the beginning, the estimates spoke of a final budget equal to 6-7 million of affected Italians, now Pregliasco explains that «we can expect it at least 10 million, but could be more in function of the meteorological trend». In other words, the final balance will also depend on the weather and any intense and prolonged low temperatures.

“Yes to vaccines, even for the little ones”

The medical director of theIrccs Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio Hospital of the Lombard capital has repeatedly reiterated the importance of prevention, through vaccines and the various individual protection measures, from hand hygiene to the use of the mask. Good rules that follow those adopted in the period of the Coronavirus pandemic. Which, he recalls, is not yet outdated: «This year, with this mix of viruses circulating between influenza, Sars-CoV-2, respiratory syncytial virus and others – he warns – the risk is really that our hospitals will be put in difficulty”. On this occasion, therefore, he recalls the importance of vaccines, even for the little ones. And it welcomes the circular from the Ministry of Health with the indications for the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Italy in the 6-month-4 age group. «Certainly children are less heavily affected by Covid in percentage terms – acknowledges the doctor -. But even they risk serious effects with infection from Sars-CoV-2, even in terms of deaths. Finally, Pregliasco points out that Covid-19 is part of a group of pathologies, those of the respiratory system, against which “vaccinations in children have been carried out and for a long time”.

Vaccines also against seasonal viruses

Speaking of vaccinations, Philip Rings, president of the National Federation of Medical Orders (Fnomceo), recalls that it is also important to protect yourself from seasonal viruses. “The invitation is still to get the flu vaccine and it is aimed at everyone,” he says. Recalling “that vaccination is available throughout Italy from general practitioners”. And that it is free for the over 60 and for the chronically ill, or for those working in essential services such as health workers. Seasonal viruses, he reminds us, are not to be underestimated. “The people affected are eventually forced to stay at home for a long time”, because “the very high fever and asthenia last several days, from 3 to 8”.

