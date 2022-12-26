The coronavirus pandemic has lowered attention to theinfluenza which affects millions of people every year. This year it was the Australian flu, the first place hit by the wave, that recorded peaks of infections.

We have been protected from Covid-19 for the past two years, but we may be more susceptible to flu and other cold-like viruses. In France last August the term “immunity debt” was invented to describe this very one decreased immunity of the population for seasonal viruses.

Influenza has not disappeared and seasonal viruses represent a problem for public health, with a significant impact from an epidemiological, clinical and economic point of view. In 2023 there could be a flu peakabove all because the Australian strain presents itself as rather aggressive and a person remains contagious for at least 2 days in cases in which symptoms appear earlier, and up to 10 days later in cases in which no symptoms are present.

What you need to know aboutinfluenza come on how to deal with it in 2023? Below is a guide with the indications of the Higher Institute of Health.

Influenza 2023: how to deal with it

What is Flu?

L’influenza is a respiratory disease caused by influenza viruses. It is a seasonal disease that occurs periodically, usually in the winter. There are different types of seasonal flu, but flu viruses usually mutate and for this reason they find a very large number of susceptible populations every year in which to spread.

Epidemics and influenza pandemics they occur unpredictably, such as the Spanish flu in 1918 or the Asian flu in 1957. The latest flu pandemic is the H1N1 virus (swine flu) in 2009, originating in Mexico, affecting humans and pigs.

The emergence of a new flu alarms the control systems that work to understand whether it is a pandemic event or a less serious seasonal type of flu.

How is the flu transmitted?

All named influenza viruses are transmitted by air, through drops of saliva, sneezing or even just talking in crowded and closed environments. Transmission is therefore no different than what we have experienced over the past two years with the coronavirus pandemic.

People can remain contagious for several days before symptoms start, and sometimes even up to 10 days later. In particular, the most exposed are children and the elderly, but also those with a weakened immune system, i.e. the so-called “fragile categories”.

What are the symptoms of the flu?

In general theseasonal flu presents mild symptoms, but in some cases there is a risk of complications. For most people, after an incubation of one or two days, symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, runny nose, and cough begin to appear.

It is very common that the flu can also generate more serious symptoms or annoying such as excessive sensitivity and intolerance to light, as well as nausea, vomiting and symptoms affecting the gastrointestinal tract. More serious symptoms occur in the form of bronchitis or pneumonia, otitis and sinusitis in children.

The people most affected by severe symptoms and complications I am:

pregnant women

children between 6 months and 5 years

seniors

patients with chronic diseases or weakened immune systems.

Influenza prevention and treatment

The therapy for people who are not in a state of frailty is generally the rest, with the addition of paracetamol or ibuprofen if necessary to contain the fever. Then there are more serious cases in which the subjects must undergo one pharmacological therapy to help relieve symptoms.

However, an important aspect in the case of seasonal flu is the prevention with the influenza vaccine indicated for all people. The vaccine is strongly recommended for those aged 65 or over, but also for all those people with frail conditions, pregnant women and healthcare personnel.