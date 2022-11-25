Home Health Influenza, a boom in cases among children in the Lodi area: nursery sections “halved”
Influenza, a boom in cases among children in the Lodi area: nursery sections "halved"

Influenza, a boom in cases among children in the Lodi area: nursery sections "halved"

Boom of children with flu in emergency rooms in the province of Lodi and kindergartens halved. This is what emerges from a recent survey. The seasonal virus, which had remained distant in these two years due to distancing measures and masks, has returned to strike. “As far as I’m concerned – explains the pediatrician of Casale Clara Lusardi – my office is full of children”. Even in the emergency room in Lodi continuous accesses of children are reported. In nursery schools, in some cases, children are more than halved. And adults are involved too.

