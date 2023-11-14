Influenza, adults don’t fear it and vaccination doesn’t take off

Virtually all Italians believe they have had the flu at least once in their lives. For approximately one in two Italians it was an experience that had a significant impact first of all on their physical state, everyday commitments, work and study commitments and also on social interactions and free time. For this reason he considers the flu as a risk condition from which to protect oneself. These are some of the data that emerged from the IQVIA research, commissioned by Viatris to photograph the perception, level of awareness and behavior regarding influenza vaccination of the adult population.

“The flu affects a large portion of the population, between 40 and 50 million individuals in Europe every year, also causing serious consequences up to the death of 15,000/70,000 citizens. Although 90% of deaths occur in over-age subjects 65, it is essential to increase knowledge about this virus among young people and adults, and to make known the tools we have available to prevent, before treating, the disease, recognizing the value that prevention takes on in this context” declares Giovanni Gabutti, Coordinator of the “Vaccines and Vaccination Policies” Working Group of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (SItI).

The thousand interviewees were between 18 and 59 years old: adults responsible not only for the decision to vaccinate themselves, but also, very often, for the vaccination of the most vulnerable, in particular children and the elderly, for whom the vaccine is strongly recommended and free . The research presents a rather contradictory picture: 83% know about the flu vaccine but only 28% have had it at least once. This is why IQVIA also wanted to investigate what the barriers to vaccination are.

“In a period in which misinformation, fake news and confusion about sources seem to be increasing, educating adults about prevention is a priority” declares Valeria Fava, Head of Health Policy Coordination at Cittadinanzattiva. “The aware adults of today are the aware elderly people of tomorrow and raising their awareness of the importance of flu vaccination can encourage responsible behavior towards the most vulnerable and can increase the levels of protection from an insidious virus, contributing positively to increasing the levels of adherence to vaccination”.

Covid and flu vaccine together, the indications of the Ministry of Health 28 September 2023

The barriers that prevent vaccination

The survey analyzed what are the barriers that kept 85% of respondents away from vaccination last autumn and what are the reasons that could push them to change their behavior. In first place is the lack of fear of the flu: almost half of those who were not vaccinated last year say they never get the flu or that they get it in a mild form that they can manage independently. One in five Italians still have an attitude of uncertainty towards the vaccine. What could change these people’s minds? The will to protect oneself (29%), the will to protect others (20%) and the desire to maintain control over one’s life without an illness interfering with daily commitments (13%). Thanks to these reasons, 1 in 5 people who did not get the vaccine last fall could do so this year.

How to get vaccinated against Covid and flu if you don’t belong to the fragile categories? 03 November 2023

Advice that makes the difference

General practitioners, pediatricians and pharmacists can play a fundamental role in bringing people closer to vaccination. 44% of Italians who have been vaccinated at least once say they have spoken about it with their family doctor: in his office, in fact, not only do they receive information but they also book the vaccine and for 56% also the vaccination. “The general practitioner has a task of fundamental importance in people’s vaccination process. The Covid-19 pandemic has in fact highlighted the need for an even more active role of primary care in the field of disease surveillance and prevention preventable by vaccine in adults, in general in the entire population, and in particular in subjects at risk due to age or clinical conditions, because numerous viral infections can decompensate chronic conditions widespread in the population of patients treated by general practitioners” claims Alessandro Rossi , Vaccine Area Manager of the Italian Society of General Medicine (SIMG).

The role of the pediatrician as a source of information on the flu vaccine is recognized by 17% of parents of children between 0 and 6 years old, while it decreases (10%) among parents of children between 7 and 14 years old, age group in which regular visits to the pediatrician are generally reduced. 16% of parents with children under 6 have vaccinated their children as have 14% of parents with children aged 7 to 14. “Vaccination of the little ones can represent the most effective measure to protect children and the first step to encourage the immunization of the entire family unit. Influenza continues to be considered a trivial disease but in reality it can cause even serious complications : a child under 5 years old runs 10 times more risk of getting sick than an elderly person. If he is not immunized he can spread the virus in the family, at school and in all places where he frequents”, explains Antonio D’Avino, National President of the Italian Federation of Pediatricians (FIMP).

For some years the pharmacist has also been able to take on the role of vaccinator, thus offering an additional place to carry out the flu vaccination to interested citizens. The pharmacy, after all, is a point of reference in the lives of Italians: more than half of those interviewed declare that they have a trusted pharmacy and almost 60% say that they highly trust the pharmacist’s advice. In the context of flu vaccination, 4 out of 10 individuals are aware of the possibility of getting vaccinated in a pharmacy, and a third are very interested in this possibility, while 25% of those who have been vaccinated in the past say they have already made a reservation of the vaccine in this place.

“The opportunity to be vaccinated against influenza by your trusted pharmacist can help increase adherence to immunization for those who until now have not thought about getting vaccinated regularly. The survey confirms the strong relationship of trust that binds Italians to pharmacists who represent a reliable and easily accessible point of reference for citizens and, as such, play a leading role in local prevention networks. A contribution that starts from education and raising people’s awareness of importance of this gesture which allows you to protect not only yourself, but also others, the most vulnerable and the entire community” says Andrea Mandelli, President of the Federation of Italian Pharmacist Orders (FOFI).

Share this: Facebook

X

