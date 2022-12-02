L’influenzatook everyone by surprise this year. Ahead of its time it is causing serious problems especially for children, especially those in the age range from 0 to 4 years. In Milan there is the most worrying situation with the departments of emergency room besieged by the families of the young patients. The head of the emergency section of the De Marchi pediatric clinic, Giuseppe Bertolozzi, launched the cry of alarm. The doctor told the Corriere della Sera: “The situation is critical, we have been living in serious overcrowding for three weeks. We travel on an average of ninety daily accesses” . These are impressive numbers that cannot be underestimated. “They have fever – continued the health director – dry cough even violent. Babies from two months to one year sometimes suffer from bronchiolitis and need oxygen. In the most serious cases we hospitalize them” .

The structural deficiencies

To make the situation more complicated, however, is the shortage of beds in the pediatric wards and the chronic organic deficiency. The two doctors who cover shifts even on holidays are not enough and the times for a visit are lengthened dramatically. The inconveniences do not only concern the De Marchi clinic, but also the difficulties at the “Vittore Buzzi” children’s hospital. Over the past day, nearly 150 people have requested help from the pediatric emergency room. “We’ve been under attack for some time now – always explained to the newspaper of via Solferino the director of pediatrics Vicenzo Zuccotti – in these conditions we have slowdowns for less urgent situations. The waits are long, they are created inconvenience. All this does not help to work with serenity and concentration” .

The after Covid

According to experts, the resurgence of seasonal flu coincided with the return to normal life after the restrictions for the Covid-19. The children’s immune system, after the protections of recent years, is no longer used to fighting viruses and this justifies the many sick people. The crisis in the health system then does the rest, making the situation alarming. In the Milan area there were effective solutions. One of these is the addition of another doctor to the two who are already busy on a daily basis, but the difficulty is finding specialists, who are not in adequate numbers. As families delay their children’s referral to general practitioners, i pediatricians they are not enough as they are overloaded with work.