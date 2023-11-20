Influenza and Covid, free vaccines for everyone in Lombardy from today: here’s how to book them

Green light from today, 20 November, for free vaccination for everyone in Lombardy against influenza and Covid 19. The two vaccines, until now, were offered free only to categories considered ‘at risk’, such as over 60s, chronically ill people, fragile people, women pregnant women, healthcare workers and law enforcement personnel. From today, however, anyone will be able to book an injection against influenza or Sars-Cov-2, paid for by the regional health system.

“I hope that many will join the Lombardy Region campaign – says the Lombard councilor for Werlfare, Guido Bertolaso ​​–. To date, the flu is not a problem, but we know very well that in the coming weeks and months it will become one with the inconveniences that it will consequently cause. In particular, to older people. Therefore I invite everyone to get vaccinated.”

The decision to open vaccinations to anyone dates back to recent days, and is due to the low numbers of immunizations so far, especially with regards to injections to protect against Coronavirus: if in fact, as regards the flu, over a million Lombards have already signed up to the vaccination campaign and have chosen to protect themselves against the virus (with an increase of 20% compared to last year), the case of vaccines against Covid 19 is different. Against the Coronavirus, so far just 2.1% have been immunized of the Lombardy population (the figure, however, rises to 6% if we look at citizens aged 60 and over), with just under 220 thousand administrations of the Pfizer vaccine updated to the ‘Kraken’ variant of Omicron, and capable of offering a good protection also against the last two mutations of the virus, ‘Eris’ and ‘Pirola’.

To book to have the two vaccinations – administered in a thousand pharmacies in Lombardy, and then in the offices of family doctors (as regards the white coats who have decided to join the Pirellone vaccination campaigns) and in the vaccination centers of the community houses – you must connect to the sites set up by the Region, at the addresses:

e https://prenotazionevaccinicovid.regione.lombardia.it/. To book you need a tax code and health card.

