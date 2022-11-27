Home Health Influenza and covid, Galli: “Double vaccine sacrosanct indication”
Influenza and covid, Galli: "Double vaccine sacrosanct indication"

Influenza and covid, Galli: "Double vaccine sacrosanct indication"

“The flu is intense this year. The famous precautions that had almost canceled even colds are no longer there, so we are seeing many infections re-emerge. But the flu virus is not trivial, it is useful to be a little cautious. It is done a pleasure for oneself and for others by getting vaccinated”. So at beraking latest news Salute Massimo Galliformer director of the infectious diseases department of the Sacco hospital in Milan.

The double vaccination, together with the Covid booster, “is a sacrosanct indication. I myself did them in due time. Now we are at a time when those who have not been vaccinated for the flu should hurry up to do so”, concluded Galli, recalling that the “circulating strains have a wide diffusion in children, and in those who had not encountered the virus in the past. Protecting grandparents is essential”.

