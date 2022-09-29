Listen to the audio version of the article

This winter season is a test case for the NHS which, with the return of the flu virus to pre-Covid levels, as Australian data show, will have to facing flu and Covid at the same time. In a context that has on the one hand the easing of the measures put in place to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic and on the other hand a low percentage of the population vaccinated against influenza (to which is added the fact that in the last two years there was little natural flu infection).

Consequentially, herd immunity against viruses in circulation today is probably lower than in previous years. Not to mention the entire cohort of children under 2 who have never been exposed to the flu. To all this is added the tiredness and hesitation about vaccination in general. And if coronavirus mutation predictions are a gamble, this winter we enter uncharted territory because we don’t know what the Covid-flu mix will be.

It will be interesting to see what the two viruses will do when they circulate at the same time and whether one will affect the other. Will there be a tug of war between the two? Or a sort of “viral interference” will be triggered, with a “virus-killing virus” mechanism, as demonstrated by a forthcoming study conducted at the University of Kent by Martin Michaelis, in which human bronchial cells in test tubes infected with the Omicron variant they have become “resistant” to H1N1 influenza virus infection.

In front of a variety of scenarios that could lead to unexpected changes to the flu season«from the point of view of prevention, it is worth undergoing both a flu shot and a booster for Covid»- says Fabrizio Pregliasco, scientific director of the Influenza Observatory, associate professor of general and applied hygiene at the University of Milan and medical director of the Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio Orthopedic Institute. And with respect to the evolution of the pandemic, he underlines: “we are in a transition phase, between what has been the pandemic and what will be the endemic. However, this endemic trend must not suggest a low circulation all year round in a standard way. On the basis of the epidemiological mechanism linked to the share of susceptibility – dictated by the decrease in protection both of the previous vaccination and of the infection – we must expect growth undulations, that is waves like those of a stone in a pond. This winter with the greatest freedom, the return indoors and the temperature changes we will have the facilitation of two viruses that have the same conditions, with a greater difficulty of differential diagnosis ».

And at the end of the year, for Covid, updated Sanofi-Gsk protein vaccines will also arrive, what role will they play? “As things move towards normalization, and future SARS-CoV-2 cases will become more seasonal, having more supply options and quantitative availability is an advantage, with the same approach as influenza. The recombinant DNA platform with which protein vaccines are produced is a well-tested technique that is also used for other vaccines (influenza, meningococcal and papilloma virus) and to which an adjuvant is added to increase the immune response. In addition to being more manageable because it can be transported at temperatures between 2 ° and 8 ° C, this vaccine in some studies has shown that the share of neutralizing antibodies is even higher than the current ones as well as the response on T lymphocytes, i.e. cellular immunity “.