In the 5th week of 2023, the incidence of flu-like syndromes (ILI) in Italy remained stable and stood at 8.3 cases per thousand assisted (8.6 in the previous week), placing it in the low intensity range.

Only in Tuscany and Abruzzo is the incidence still above ten cases per thousand assisted.

This was revealed by the weekly Influnet epidemiological report of the ISS which estimates about 489,000 new cases in this week of detection, for a total of about 9,640,000 cases since the beginning of surveillance.

The incidence of ILI is stable in all age groups. Children under five were the most affected with an incidence of 25.2 cases per thousand assisted (25.5 in the previous week).

In the 5-14 age group it drops to 11.71, in the 15-64 age group to 7.50 and among individuals aged 65 or over to 3.91 cases per thousand assisted.

The number of flu-like syndromes is supported not only by influenza viruses but also by other respiratory viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus, in very young children, and SARS-CoV-2.

In particular, during this week of surveys, 1,069 clinical samples received from the various laboratories belonging to the InfluNet network were reported and, among the 992 analysed, 83 (8.3%) were positive for the flu virus, a sharp drop compared to the record recorded in early December when the percentage of samples positive for the flu virus had reached 38.9%.

Returning to the readings of this week’s samples, 47 were of type A (17 of subtype H3N2, 20 H1N1pdm09 and 10 not yet subtyped) and 36 of type B. Among the aforementioned samples analysed, 52 (5.2%) were positive for SARS-CoV-2, while 268 were positive for other respiratory viruses, in particular: 136 (13.7%) RSV, 57 Rhinovirus, 45 Metapneumovirus, 15 Adenovirus, 7 Parainfluenza viruses, 6 human Coronaviruses other than SARS-CoV-2 and 2 Bocaviruses.

Overall, from the beginning of the season until the week of 05/2023, out of a total of 17,568 clinical samples collected by the various laboratories, 4,727 (27%) tested positive for the influenza virus, of which 4,544 were type A (96%) and 183 type B (4%).

Among A viruses, 3,779 were H3N2 (83.1%) and 383 H1N1pdm09 (8.4%), while 382 were not yet subtyped.

Among the aforementioned samples analyzed so far, 1,248 (7.1%) were positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 3,982 (22.7%) for other respiratory viruses, mostly RSV (15.8%).

Calabria has not activated InfluNet surveillance.

February 10, 2023

