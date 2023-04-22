Influenza and flu-like syndromes. Stable incidence with 4.6 cases per thousand assisted. But the cases of “true” flu are only 6%

This is revealed by the latest Influnet report. In children under five, there were 13.2 cases per thousand assisted (14.7 in the previous week). In the 5-14 age group, 5.35 (it was 6.93), in the 15-64 age group, 4.52 (it was 4.30) and among the over 65s, the incidence was 2.48 (it was to 2.33) cases per thousand assisted. The proportion of samples testing positive for influenza continues to decline to just 6%. For the rest, these are other respiratory viruses including the respiratory syncytial virus, in very young children, and Covid. RELATIONSHIPS EPIDEMIOLOGICAL E VIROLOGICAL.

In the fifteenth week of 2023 (from 10 to 16 April) the incidence curve of flu-like syndromes (ILI) in Italy was stable compared to the previous week with a level of 4.6 cases per thousand assisted (4.7 in the Previous week).

The estimated cases, compared to the entire Italian population, are approximately 274,000, for a total of approximately 13,551,000 cases since the start of surveillance.

In the PA of Bolzano, PA of Trento, in Molise and Basilicata the incidence of ILI has returned to the baseline level (from 3.16 downwards), while in the rest of the Italian Regions it remains at a level of medium intensity (from 9. 37 and down).

In children under five, the incidence is equal to 13.2 cases per thousand assisted (14.7 in the previous week). In the 5-14 age group it is at 5.35 (was 6.93), in the 15-64 age group it is at 4.52 (was 4.30) and among individuals aged 65 and over years it is at 2.48 (was at 2.33) cases per thousand assisted.

The number of flu-like syndromes is supported, in addition to influenza viruses, also by other respiratory viruses including respiratory syncytial virus, in very young children, and SARS-CoV-2.

During week 15/2023, the proportion of samples testing positive for influenza (6%) continues to decrease compared to the previous week (8%).

Overall, 6,212 clinical samples have tested positive for the flu virus since the start of the season. Of these, 4,997 were type A (80.4%) and 1,215 were type B (19.6%).

Among the A viruses, the H3N2 subtype was predominant. All B viruses so far characterized were found to belong to the Victoria lineage.

April 21, 2023

