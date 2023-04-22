Home » Influenza and flu-like syndromes. Stable incidence with 4.6 cases per thousand assisted. But the cases of “true” flu are only 6%
Health

Influenza and flu-like syndromes. Stable incidence with 4.6 cases per thousand assisted. But the cases of “true” flu are only 6%

by admin
Influenza and flu-like syndromes. Stable incidence with 4.6 cases per thousand assisted. But the cases of “true” flu are only 6%

This is revealed by the latest Influnet report. In children under five, there were 13.2 cases per thousand assisted (14.7 in the previous week). In the 5-14 age group, 5.35 (it was 6.93), in the 15-64 age group, 4.52 (it was 4.30) and among the over 65s, the incidence was 2.48 (it was to 2.33) cases per thousand assisted. The proportion of samples testing positive for influenza continues to decline to just 6%. For the rest, these are other respiratory viruses including the respiratory syncytial virus, in very young children, and Covid. RELATIONSHIPS EPIDEMIOLOGICAL E VIROLOGICAL.

21 APR

In the fifteenth week of 2023 (from 10 to 16 April) the incidence curve of flu-like syndromes (ILI) in Italy was stable compared to the previous week with a level of 4.6 cases per thousand assisted (4.7 in the Previous week).

The estimated cases, compared to the entire Italian population, are approximately 274,000, for a total of approximately 13,551,000 cases since the start of surveillance.

In the PA of Bolzano, PA of Trento, in Molise and Basilicata the incidence of ILI has returned to the baseline level (from 3.16 downwards), while in the rest of the Italian Regions it remains at a level of medium intensity (from 9. 37 and down).

In children under five, the incidence is equal to 13.2 cases per thousand assisted (14.7 in the previous week). In the 5-14 age group it is at 5.35 (was 6.93), in the 15-64 age group it is at 4.52 (was 4.30) and among individuals aged 65 and over years it is at 2.48 (was at 2.33) cases per thousand assisted.

See also  Nft arrives on Spotify, the first tests are underway. But wasn't the market in crisis?

The number of flu-like syndromes is supported, in addition to influenza viruses, also by other respiratory viruses including respiratory syncytial virus, in very young children, and SARS-CoV-2.

During week 15/2023, the proportion of samples testing positive for influenza (6%) continues to decrease compared to the previous week (8%).

Overall, 6,212 clinical samples have tested positive for the flu virus since the start of the season. Of these, 4,997 were type A (80.4%) and 1,215 were type B (19.6%).

Among the A viruses, the H3N2 subtype was predominant. All B viruses so far characterized were found to belong to the Victoria lineage.

April 21, 2023
© breaking latest news


More articles in Studies and Analysis

image_1

image_2

image_3

image_4

image_5

image_6

Quotidianosanità.it

Online newspaper
of health information.

QS Editions srl

P.I. 12298601001

Registered office:
Via Giacomo Peroni, 400
00131 – Roma

Operational headquarters:
Via della Stelletta, 23
00186 – Roma

Site Manager

Luciano Fassari

Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto

president
Ernesto Rodriguez

    Joint Venture

  • SICS srl
  • Editions
    Health Communication     srl

Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– P.I. 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration with the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 05/22/2013

All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

You may also like

Psyche out of balance – Mental integrity is...

AIFA makes the “anti-contagion pill” free

Free birth control pill, Pro Vita: “Serious and...

Speech by Federal Minister Hermann Gröhe at the...

Agnelli and Superlega, the harsh revenge of the...

Do you want to burn more fat? Find...

What happens to the heart of adolescents when...

Aifa: Free birth control pill. It will cost...

Why does the brain struggle to learn from...

Chinese Organ Clock: This is why you always...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy