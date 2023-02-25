Home Health Influenza and flu-like syndromes. The curve does not bend with the incidence remaining stable. Over 10 million cases since October
Influenza and flu-like syndromes. The curve does not bend with the incidence remaining stable. Over 10 million cases since October

Influenza and flu-like syndromes. The curve does not bend with the incidence remaining stable. Over 10 million cases since October

The incidence stands at 8.2 cases per thousand assisted (8.0 in the previous week). children under five are always the most affected with an incidence of 22.1 cases per thousand assisted (22.7 in the previous week). During the week 07/2023 there was a further, albeit slight, increase in the proportion of samples testing positive for influenza (11.9%) compared to the previous week (10.3%), in association with a recent increase in the number of identifications viruses attributable to the subtype A(H1N1)pdm09 and to type B. EPIDEMIOLOGICAL-VIROLOGICAL-RESPIRATORY VIRUS RELATIONS

24 FEB

In the 7th week of 2023, the incidence of flu-like syndromes (ILI) in Italy is still stable and equal to 8.2 cases per thousand assisted (8.0 in the previous week) and is placed in the low intensity range. The incidence of ILI is stable in all age groups. Children under five were the most affected with an incidence of 22.1 cases per thousand assisted (22.7 in the previous week). This is what emerges from the latest Influnet bulletin.

During the seventh week of 2023, 929 sentinel doctors sent data on the frequency of flu-like syndromes among their patients. The value of the total incidence is equal to 8.19 cases per thousand assisted. In the 0-4 age group the incidence is equal to 22.06 cases per thousand assisted, in the 5-14 year age group it is 11.33 in the 15-64 year group it is 7.77 and among individuals aged aged 65 or over at 3.58 cases per thousand assisted.

The estimated cases of flu-like syndrome, compared to the entire Italian population, have been approximately 485,000 in the last 7 days, for a total of approximately 10,153,000 cases since the start of surveillance

The number of flu-like syndromes is supported, in addition to influenza viruses, also by other respiratory viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus, in very young children, and SARS-CoV-2.

In Tuscany and Abruzzo the incidence is still above ten cases per thousand assisted.

Calabria has not activated InfluNet surveillance.

During the week 07/2023 there was a further, albeit slight, increase in the proportion of samples testing positive for influenza (11.9%) compared to the previous week (10.3%), in association with a recent increase in the number of identifications viruses attributable to subtype A(H1N1)pdm09 and type B.

Overall, 4,991 clinical samples have tested positive for the flu virus since the start of the season. Of these, 4,675 were type A (94%) and 316 were type B (6%). Among the A viruses, the H3N2 subtype has so far been predominant.

This report includes an update on the results of the phylogenetic analyzes conducted on the haemagglutinins (HA) of influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 viruses circulating in Italy in the current 2022/2023 influenza season.

