Home Health Influenza, Bassetti: “A rocket game and it’s scary”
Health

Influenza, Bassetti: “A rocket game and it’s scary”

by admin
Influenza, Bassetti: “A rocket game and it’s scary”

The data from the Influnet report, 762,000 Italians in bed in the last week alone, tell us that “the flu is back worse than it left us in 2019 and it took off like a rocket, we returned to the driving force of the 2009 flu with high numbers ahead of the season. We already have important numbers at the end of November. Surely today it’s scary also for everything that it carries with it with a quantity of pan-flu viruses, pneumococcal diseases and even pneumonia. Someone says let’s put the masks back on, I say absolutely no. These microorganisms must circulate and have always circulated, we must protect ourselves but how? For example, we have lost a lot of coverage for pneumococcus, pneumonia vaccination, but also those for flu”. So at beraking latest news Salute Matthew Bassettidirector of infectious diseases at the Policlinico San Martino hospital in Genoa.

The flu curve “will continue to grow because this is only the beginning”, warns the infectious disease specialist. “Today the incidence is very high among children children, but where adults and then grandparents will arrive. Will the former lose a few days of school but will the grandparents end up in the hospital? The elderly – Bassetti suggests in conclusion – in these two weeks that separate us from Christmas, instead of running to get presents, run to get the flu shot”.

See also  Cancer, double approval for the “agnostic” drug made in Italy

You may also like

Hypothyroidism, foods rich in iodine that cannot be...

Influenza and Covid: children are at risk

Streptococcus A infections on the rise. Symptoms and...

Does your wrist hurt? Don’t underestimate it, you...

Bobbio’s Casa Salute will be in the hospital....

flu and Covid together, seats sold out in...

flu and Covid together, seats sold out in...

Flu peak: it’s not Covid

Sapienza University, sexual health counseling and free HIV...

FIMMG Bari – State of agitation in general...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy