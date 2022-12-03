The data from the Influnet report, 762,000 Italians in bed in the last week alone, tell us that “the flu is back worse than it left us in 2019 and it took off like a rocket, we returned to the driving force of the 2009 flu with high numbers ahead of the season. We already have important numbers at the end of November. Surely today it’s scary also for everything that it carries with it with a quantity of pan-flu viruses, pneumococcal diseases and even pneumonia. Someone says let’s put the masks back on, I say absolutely no. These microorganisms must circulate and have always circulated, we must protect ourselves but how? For example, we have lost a lot of coverage for pneumococcus, pneumonia vaccination, but also those for flu”. So at beraking latest news Salute Matthew Bassettidirector of infectious diseases at the Policlinico San Martino hospital in Genoa.

The flu curve “will continue to grow because this is only the beginning”, warns the infectious disease specialist. “Today the incidence is very high among children children, but where adults and then grandparents will arrive. Will the former lose a few days of school but will the grandparents end up in the hospital? The elderly – Bassetti suggests in conclusion – in these two weeks that separate us from Christmas, instead of running to get presents, run to get the flu shot”.