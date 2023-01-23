GENOVA – “According to the results of the Moderna vaccine in Mrna against the flu that we will probably use next year, the effectiveness has reached 84%, unlike the current one which reaches 50%”. Thus in Primocanale the professor Matthew Bassetti director of the inter-company department of infectious diseases of Liguria.

“It means that the technology at Mrna fought by these ignorant people in bad faith who go on to speak ill of vaccines and side effects will lead us to have an efficacy close to that for Covid also for the flu – underlines Bassetti – a further point in favor of vaccines and a further point in favor of science and medicine and a further slap in the face of no vax ignorance “.

Six to eight thousand deaths from influenza are recorded in Italy every year. Most cases of complications and death occur in the most vulnerable people. Several studies have long since shown that viral infection considerably increases cardiovascular problems, especially in the elderly: the risk of heart attack increases six-fold in the week following infection. For this reason, the flu vaccine has always been recommended and offered free – as well as to health professionals – in people aged 65 and over and in subjects aged 6 months to 65 years of age suffering from pathologies that increase the risk of complications. But vaccination is also useful for all other people, including children, who do not have a significant risk of complications.

In Italy, before Covid, only 54% (year 2019) of the over 65 population was vaccinated against the flu. Last season, in 2021-2022, only 58%. A share, experts say, still too low.